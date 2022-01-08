If 2022 is the year you plan to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because January is jam-packed with great furniture deals to help turn your fantasy into reality.

Contemplating an overhaul of your home office? Now that the Omicron variant has some companies delaying return to in-person work, it’s a great time to invest in a new ergonomic office chair, or even a kneeling chair to make working from home more comfortable. Moving into a smaller space in the new year? You can save big on space-saving pieces such as dining sets, lift-top tables and storage solutions right now.

And if that old pull-out couch you've had forever is on its last legs, Burrow is still running its year-end sale, meaning you can snag a stylish new sleeper sofa at a substantial discount.

Regardless of budget constraints, design concepts or the overall size of your place, this month is a great time to get a jumpstart and save big on your interior design dreams. ET has compiled a list of great furniture on sale that you can shop right now.

Keep reading to check out the best furniture deals to shop this January.

L-Shaped Desk With Bookshelves Amazon L-Shaped Desk With Bookshelves If you're approaching your third year of remote work and still feel that your home office is lacking, this L-shaped desk is designed to fit neatly in a corner to maximize space. It has two built-in shelves for extra storage. It's more than half off at Amazon right now. $220 $105 Buy Now

Wolfson Height Adjustable Kneeling Chair Wayfair Wolfson Height Adjustable Kneeling Chair Kneeling chairs are designed to strengthen lower back muscles, help with spinal alignment and promote naturally good posture while you're seated at your desk. This ergonomic kneeling chair features 2 inches of foam padding covered by breathable fabric for extra comfort, and is height adjustable to suit your preferred style of sitting. $346 $143 Buy Now

Ergonomic Suede Office Chair Overstock Ergonomic Suede Office Chair Not so sold on the kneeling chair trend? This ergonomic desk chair swivels 360 degrees, reclines, and adjusts to fit your desk height. The chair also features a padded seat, head and arm rests, and suede upholstery. $236 $189 Buy Now

Nomad Leather Sofa Burrow Nomad Leather Sofa When you combine the Nomad sofa from Burrow with the brand's Sleep Kit, you'll have a couch that's not a total drag to sleep on. Crafted with soft and supple Italian leather and outfitted with a built-in USB charger, this couch is both comfortable and stylish. When it comes time to host an overnight guest, the Sleep Kit includes a memory foam topper, sheets, blanket and pillow all designed to fit the sofa just right for a great night's sleep, with no creaky pull out mechanisms or blow-up mattresses needed. Right now you can get up to $300 off the Nomad leather sofa with the code DONE21, and save an additional $50 when you bundle the sofa with the Sleep Kit. $2,590 $2,290 Buy Now

Cannery Bridge Lift-Top Coffee Table Amazon Cannery Bridge Lift-Top Coffee Table Lift-top coffee tables are all the rage. Lift this table's herringbone-patterned top to create a convenient workspace from your couch, some extra table room for a TV dinner, or to access the hidden storage compartment. Save 25% on this lift-top coffee table from Sauder on Amazon. $195 $146 Buy Now

Suzanne Space Saver Kitchen Set Amazon Suzanne Space Saver Kitchen Set Looking for an apartment-friendly dining solution? This space-saving set is currently 30% off and includes a cart with two storage drawers, two stools that can be tucked away underneath, and a drop-down leaf top to expand the table when needed. The cart's wheels make it easy to maneuver for extra counter space or even an outdoor dining area. $200 $141 Buy Now

Ilka Shag Area Rug Wayfair Ilka Shag Area Rug This faux-sheepskin rug boasts a nearly 5-star rating on Wayfair. It features non-slip backing and is machine washable, so there's no need to worry about whether to place this plush shag in a high-traffic part of your home. Right now, you can score this faux-fur area rug for $60 off. $180 $120 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor for 2022

Coach Winter Sale: Take 50% Off the Chicest Handbags, Wallets and More

The Best Deals at Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale: Shop Double Discounts

This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price

Amazon's New Year, New You Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

We Tested Out These Mattresses in a Box and These are the Best