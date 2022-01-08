The Best Furniture Deals Right Now at Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock and More
If 2022 is the year you plan to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because January is jam-packed with great furniture deals to help turn your fantasy into reality.
Contemplating an overhaul of your home office? Now that the Omicron variant has some companies delaying return to in-person work, it’s a great time to invest in a new ergonomic office chair, or even a kneeling chair to make working from home more comfortable. Moving into a smaller space in the new year? You can save big on space-saving pieces such as dining sets, lift-top tables and storage solutions right now.
And if that old pull-out couch you've had forever is on its last legs, Burrow is still running its year-end sale, meaning you can snag a stylish new sleeper sofa at a substantial discount.
Regardless of budget constraints, design concepts or the overall size of your place, this month is a great time to get a jumpstart and save big on your interior design dreams. ET has compiled a list of great furniture on sale that you can shop right now.
Keep reading to check out the best furniture deals to shop this January.
