If 2022 is the year you plan to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because January is jam-packed with great furniture and decor deals to help turn your fantasy into reality.

This week, furniture deals are everywhere you look, and they're better than ever from all the biggest retailers. In fact, there are so many sales this week that we've had to make a comprehensive list of where to go for all the best new furnishings. And the list is not short. If you've been waiting to buy big ticket items, like couches, sectionals, or desks, check out these sales below.

The Best Furniture Sales Happening Right Now

Wayfair: Enjoy up to 70% off sale items -- everything from couches to bedframes are available at super low prices.

West Elm: Shop mid-century-inspired pieces up to 70% off, including best-selling items like this Mid-Century Nightstand. Plus there is a whole section of ready-made furniture, ready to be shipped, all up to 40% off.

Overstock: The New Years Home Sale takes 70% off any home item you can think of.

Macy's: Over 10,000 items have been marked down, including discounts on bed frames, couches, dining sets and more.

Anthropologie: The always-stylish store is taking an additional 40% off sale items, including home decor favorites like this textured quilt.

Allform: Use code NEWYEAR20 to get 20% off sitewide, so you can enjoy high-end seating solutions at an incredibly reasonable price.

Raymour & Flannigan: Take 10% off site-wide and 15% off when you spend $3,000. Select items are also 30% off for a limited time.

FlexiSpot: The ergonomic office furniture company has New Year deals on standing desks and other WFH solutions, so you can work comfortably, no matter where you are.

As you can see, regardless of budget constraints, design concepts or the overall size of your place, right now is a great time to get a jumpstart and save big on your interior design dreams. ET has compiled a list of great furniture on sale that you can shop right now.

Keep reading to check out the best furniture deals to shop this week.

Avery Dining Chair Macy's Avery Dining Chair Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of retro flare with these luxuriously upholstered chairs. $799 $479 (SET OF 2) Buy Now

Darcy Credenza Raymour & Flanigan Darcy Credenza In need of storage solutions but don't want to compromise your colorful style? Look no further than this credenza from Raymour & Flanigan. $870 $783 Buy Now

Mid-Century Nightstand West Elm Mid-Century Nightstand Enjoy savings on this best-selling nightstand from West Elm for a limited time. $399 $319 Buy Now

