The Best Furniture Sales Online Right Now: West Elm, Ashley Homestore, Macy’s and More

By Danica Creahan‍
The Best Furniture Deals to Shop This January
If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because February is jam-packed with sweet deals on great furniture and decor discounts o help turn your fantasy into reality. 

This week, furniture deals are everywhere you look, and they're better than ever from all the biggest retailers. In fact, there are so many sales this week that we've had to make a comprehensive list of where to go for all the best new furnishings. And the list is not short. If you've been waiting to buy big ticket items, like couches, sectionals, or desks, check out these sales below. 

The Best Furniture Sales Happening Right Now

Wayfair: Enjoy up to 80% off closeout deal items -- everything from patio dining sets to bedframes are available at super low prices.

West Elm: At 50% off overstock items, here's your sign to add a touch of luxury to your bedroom with European linen sheets or fluffy new bath linens. Shop mid-century-inspired furniture up to 70% off, including best-selling items like this Cooper Storage Coffee Table. Plus there is a whole section of ready-made furniture, ready to be shipped, all up to 50% off. 

Overstock: Winter Red Tag Sale takes 70% off any home item you can think of + free shipping on everything.

Macy's: Over 60,000 items have been marked down 20-65% at their Clearance Sale, including discounts on bed frames, couches, dining sets and more.

Anthropologie: The always-stylish store is taking an additional 40% off sale items, including favorites like these candles.

Allform: Use code PREZDAY20 to get 20% off sitewideso you can enjoy high-end seating solutions at an incredibly reasonable price for its Presidents' Day Sale.

Raymour & Flannigan: Take 10% off site-wide and 15% off when you spend $3,000. Select items are also 30% off for a limited time.

Ashley Homestore: Shop its Featured Deals now to save up to 20% on mattress bundles and save up to 35% on read-to-ship living rooms. 

FlexiSpot: The ergonomic office furniture company has $120 off deals on standing desks and other WFH solutions, so you can work comfortably, no matter where you are. 

Regardless of budget constraints, design concepts or the overall size of your place, right now is a great time to get a jumpstart and save big on your interior design dreams. ET has compiled a list of great furniture on sale that you can shop right now. 

Keep reading to check out the best furniture deals to shop this week. 

Modern Wall Desk (46")
Modern Wall Desk (46")
West Elm
Modern Wall Desk (46")
Part desk, part storage solution, part decor, this desk does it all to make working from home tidy. 
$1,099$879
Copper Grove Chugach Tufted Storage Bench Settee
Copper Grove Chugach Tufted Storage Bench Settee
Overstock
Copper Grove Chugach Tufted Storage Bench Settee
Optimize you bedroom storage with this end-of-bed bench.
$243$231
Isanti Dining Table
Isanti Dining Table
Ashley Homestore
Isanti Dining Table
This plank-style dining table is on-trend and on a great deal.
$720$470
Silver Orchid Fonda Glam Mirrored Cutout 3-Drawer Chest
Silver Orchid Fonda Glam Mirrored Cutout 3-Drawer Chest
Overstock
Silver Orchid Fonda Glam Mirrored Cutout 3-Drawer Chest
Add a bit of shine to any room with this three-drawer chest, available in three metallic finishes.
$289$248
Monarch Hill Ambrosia Twin Daybed with Trundle
Monarch Hill Ambrosia Twin Daybed with Trundle
Wayfair
Monarch Hill Ambrosia Twin Daybed with Trundle
Get two pieces of furniture for the price of one with this comfortable trundled daybed.
$1,092$790
Looped Arch Low Bookshelf
Looped Arch Low Bookshelf
Anthropologie
Looped Arch Low Bookshelf
Make attaining your organization goals even easier this year with this space-saving bookcase from Anthropologie.
$998$700
Avery Dining Chair
Avery Dining Chair
Macy's
Avery Dining Chair
Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of retro flare with these luxuriously upholstered chairs.
$799$359 (SET OF 2)
Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk
Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk
FlexiSpot
Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk
Work on your fitness and organization resolutions at the same time with this standing desk with bamboo texture top.
$519$399
Three-Seat Sofa With Chaise
Three Seat Sofa With Chaise
All Form
Three-Seat Sofa With Chaise
Save hundreds on this best-selling three person couch with chaise from All Form.
$2,806$2,245
Celestine Bookshelf
Celestine Bookshelf
Macys
Celestine Bookshelf
Display your prized possessions on this gorgeous mid-century bookcase.
$3,499$2,339
Darcy Credenza
Darcy Credenza
Raymour & Flanigan
Darcy Credenza
In need of storage solutions but don't want to compromise your colorful style? Look no further than this credenza from Raymour & Flanigan.
$870$783

