The Best Grill Deals to Shop for Memorial Day Weekend 2022
Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, which means it's the perfect time to start planning your barbecue and grilling setup at home. With brands like Char-Broil, Traeger, Weber, Dyna-Glo and so many others constantly stepping up the grilling game, it's easy to find the perfect grill for Memorial Day festivities to kick off summer just right. And, you don't have to pay full price on a top-rated model for grilling season.
We've scoured multiple retailers to find the best deals on grills for Memorial Day Weekend you can get in time. This way you can save your money to upgrade your patio furniture or add on some grilling accessories.
Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day deals on top-rated outdoor grills, including wood pellet grills, gas grills and charcoal grills.
The Best Memorial Day Grill Deals to Shop Now
This Char-Broil propane gas grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner, which gives you ample space to grill up burgers, hotdogs and drumsticks this Memorial Day Weekend. The cart-style design also gives you a mini prep station.
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your Memorial Day and summer BBQs.
The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it. And you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save on this outdoor grill.
Nab the Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer for a discount, and treat yourself to an elevated cooking experience this grilling season. Or treat Dad to an early Father's Day gift before Memorial Day even begins.
Wheel this wood pellet grill onto your patio and get to smoking and BBQing. This grill model also has a built-in drip tray and grease bucket to collect all the excess grease.
Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal on charcoal grills ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.
Store some of your grilling accessories on the side shelves. This outdoor grill also includes a warming rack, ashtray and two built-in stainless steel bottle openers.
The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates.
This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hotdogs and burger will be done at the same time on Memorial Day Weekend.
You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 30 Best Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping This Year: Save on Tech, Furniture, Fashion and More
Best Meat Delivery Services for Grilling Season 2022
Crocs Memorial Day Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Sandals and Clogs
The 25 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart
Amazon's Outlet Has Memorial Day Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off — Shop Sofas, Patio Sets and More
This Best-Selling Inflatable Hot Tub Is Now $120 Off for Memorial Day Weekend
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022
17 Patio and Garden Memorial Day Deals at Amazon: Save up to 60% on Outdoor Essentials
Sleep Easy with Casper's Memorial Day Mattress Sale and Save Up to $800
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day Weekend and Summer 2022
Samsung Memorial Day Sale: The Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Smartphones and More
Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for Summer Nights on the Patio
Best Portable AC Units to Beat the Summer Heat
Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets & Pajamas Are On Sale for Memorial Day