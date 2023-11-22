If there’s one sneaker brand that consistently tops the charts of best running, walking and hiking shoes, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and celebs for far more than exercising. The brand's top styles rarely go on sale, but we've found unbeatable Black Friday discounts on Hoka sneakers for men and women available today.

Now through Monday, November 27, you can save up to 40% on Hoka's best-selling running shoes. As part of Hoka's Black Friday deals, you'll also receive a complimentary gift of your choice on orders up to $175. Adding to the excitement, Hoka is extending this offer into Cyber Monday, providing you with the option to choose a gift with your purchase when buying two or more items.

To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. Whether you're upgrading your workout routine or just looking for a new go-to shoe, we suggest snagging these Hoka deals before they sell out.

Ahead, shop the best Hoka Black Friday deals available right now.

Best Hoka Black Friday Deals on Men's Sneakers

Men's Clifton 8 Hoka Men's Clifton 8 Built with a high-abrasion rubber outsole and an ergonomic shape, the Clifton 8 is designed for a smooth ride through each step. $140 $112 Shop Now

Men's Carbon X 3 Hoka Men's Carbon X 3 Built for training miles and endurance races alike, HOKA Carbon X 3 road-running shoes for men are engineered around carbon fiber plates to deliver a speedy and responsive. $200 $120 Shop Now

Men's Rincon 3 Hoka Men's Rincon 3 The Rincon 3 is crafted with a symmetrical bed of cushion that enhances performance and boosts your capacity for acceleration. $125 $100 Shop Now

Men's Bondi X Hoka Men's Bondi X The Bondi X is designed with a propulsive carbon fiber plate that adds a springy feel and provides a balanced ride. $215 $162 Shop Now

Best Hoka Black Friday Deals on Women's Sneakers

Women's Clifton 8 Hoka Women's Clifton 8 These sneakers basically have everything you'd want in a workout shoe: a cushioned sole, breathable mesh fabric, ankle padding for support and a shock-absorbing midsole. And they come in nine brilliant color combinations. $140 $112 Shop Now

Women's Carbon X 3 Hoka Women's Carbon X 3 These shoes are perfect for those training for marathon and endurance races. This endurance racer is engineered with mesh upper that provides breathable comfort and carefully positioned carbon fiber plate curls under the lateral toes for smooth transitions. $200 $120 Shop Now

