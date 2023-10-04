Here's where to find the best deals on Hoka's cult-favorite running, walking, and hiking shoes and boots.
If there’s one sneaker brand that consistently tops the charts of best running, walking and hiking shoes, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and celebs for far more than exercising.
Hoka kicks are beloved for their durability and comfort thanks to lightweight foam soles. Known for its unprecedentedly thick midsoles, the trail-friendly footwear is embraced as a part of everyday wardrobes as well. The brand's top styles rarely go on sale, but we've found unbeatable discounts on Hoka sneakers for men and women available today.
To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. You can save up to 38% on Hoka footwear at Zappos, Nordstrom Rack, REI and Dick's Sporting Goods. Whether you're upgrading your workout routine, planning some hikes this fall, or just looking for a new go-to shoe, we suggest snagging these Hoka deals before they sell out.
Ahead, step into the new season with the best Hoka deals available right now.
Best Hoka Running Shoe Deals
After going viral on TikTok, the Hoka Clifton 8s were constantly selling out, but now you can get 20% off the ultra-popular sneakers at Dick's Sporting Goods. Designed for everyday walking and running, the lightweight and well-cushioned Clifton 8 features a mix of support, cushion, and responsiveness. The breathable mesh upper and energizing midsole keep you going step after step.
Hoka Clifton 8 - Men's
Built with a high-abrasion rubber outsole and an ergonomic shape, the Clifton 8 is designed for a smooth ride through each step.
Hoka Bondi 7 Running Shoe - Women's
The most cushioned HOKA road shoe available, the Bondi 7 delivers a smooth and balanced ride. Designed with a plush collar to accommodate a narrower heel and a lightweight, EVA rubber bottom, these are comfortable to wear all day.
Hoka Gaviota 4 Running Shoes - Women's
Excellent for both running and walking, Hoka’s Gaviota 4 features tons of cushioning for extra stability.
Hoka Gaviota 4 Running Shoes - Men's
The Gaviota 4 is Hoka's premium stability shoe that is both plush and supportive.
Hoka Zinal Trail Running Shoe - Women's
Fly on the trail and experience maximal traction with this Vibram Megagrip outsole with Litebase construction.
Hoka Carbon X 3 Running Shoe - Men's
Reworked with a premium performance knit for improved fit, this endurance racer is engineered with Hoka's responsive, carbon fiber plate and aggressive Meta-Rocker. This performance shoe is great for an everyday run or race.
Best Hoka Walking Shoe Deals
Hoka Bondi L Waterproof Gore-Tex Sneaker - Women's
Head out in this weatherized sneaker constructed from waterproof leather and ripstop with a plush foam-cushioned footbed and durable grip sole.
Best Hoka Hiking Shoe Deals
Hoka Anacapa Low GTX Hiking Shoes - Men's
Engineered from lightweight leather, the versatile and innovative style applies signature HOKA extended-heel geometry designed for a smooth ride on the trails.
Hoka Anacapa Low Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe - Women's
A gusseted tongue and PFC-free Gore-Tex protection keep splashes and trail debris at bay, while a cushy pull tab and a liner made of 50% soybean oil wrap every step in plush comfort.
Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
The lightweight nubuck leather uppers with GORE-TEX membranes seal out wet weather. Extended heel geometry allows for smoother heel-to-toe transitions and gusseted tongues help mitigate trail debris.
