If there’s one sneaker brand that consistently tops the charts of best running, walking and hiking shoes, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and celebs for far more than exercising.

Hoka kicks are beloved for their durability and comfort thanks to lightweight foam soles. Known for its unprecedentedly thick midsoles, the trail-friendly footwear is embraced as a part of everyday wardrobes as well. The brand's top styles rarely go on sale, but we've found unbeatable discounts on Hoka sneakers for men and women available now.

To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. You can save up to 46% on Hoka footwear at Nordstrom Rack, REI and Dick's Sporting Goods. Whether you're upgrading your workout routine, planning some hikes for this fall, or just looking for a new go-to shoe, we suggest snagging the Hoka deals before they sell out.

Ahead, step into the new season with the biggest deals on Hoka shoes.

Hoka Running Shoe Deals

After going viral on TikTok, the Hoka Clifton 8s were constantly selling out, but now you can get 20% off the ultra-popular sneakers at Dick's Sporting Goods. Designed for everyday walking and running, the lightweight and well-cushioned Clifton 8 features a mix of support, cushion, and responsiveness. The breathable mesh upper and energizing midsole keep you going step after step.

Hoka Clifton 8 - Men's Dick's Sporting Goods Hoka Clifton 8 - Men's Built with a high-abrasion rubber outsole and an ergonomic shape, the Clifton 8 is designed for a smooth ride through each step. $140 $112 Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 8 - Women's Dick's Sporting Goods Hoka Clifton 8 - Women's Unleash dream cushion and a barely-there feel with the Clifton 8 road-running shoes. Serving up a soft ride, they're the ultimate everyday trainers. $140 $112 Shop Now

Hoka Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe - Men's Nordstrom Rack Hoka Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe - Men's Built to conquer the trails and stay on pace in the streets, this hybrid running shoe pairs lightweight road performance with protection against trail debris. $130 $80 Shop Now

Hoka Zinal Trail Running Shoe - Women's Nordstrom Rack Hoka Zinal Trail Running Shoe - Women's Fly on the trail and experience maximal traction with this Vibram Megagrip outsole with Litebase construction. $160 $100 Shop Now

Hoka Walking Shoe Deals

Hoka Bondi L Waterproof Gore-Tex Sneaker - Women's Nordstrom Rack Hoka Bondi L Waterproof Gore-Tex Sneaker - Women's Head out in this weatherized sneaker constructed from waterproof leather and ripstop with a plush foam-cushioned footbed and durable grip sole. $180 $110 Shop Now

Hoka Hiking Shoe Deals

Hoka Anacapa Low Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe - Women's Nordstrom Rack Hoka Anacapa Low Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe - Women's A gusseted tongue and PFC-free Gore-Tex protection keep splashes and trail debris at bay, while a cushy pull tab and a liner made of 50% soybean oil wrap every step in plush comfort. $155 $100 Shop Now

Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's REI Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's The lightweight nubuck leather uppers with GORE-TEX membranes seal out wet weather. Extended heel geometry allows for smoother heel-to-toe transitions and gusseted tongues help mitigate trail debris. $185 $150 Shop Now

Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Women's REI Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Women's An easy pick for any trail, the women's HOKA Anacapa Mid GTX hiking boots are light, grippy, waterproof and versatile. Consider them your gateway to the great outdoors. $148 $95 Shop Now

