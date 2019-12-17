The Best Holiday Gifts for Dad He'll Actually Be Excited About

Whether he’s your grandpa, co-parent or the actual dude who raised you, this guy deserves a more personal Christmas gift than a soap-on-a-rope.

When a man puts that much time and effort into spending quality time with you or your kid (or both!), you want to put a fair amount of thought into finding a great holiday gift that’s totally dad-worthy.

Or...you could outsource the task to us. We’ve combed the internet to find the best gifts for Dad that you can buy online right now. Choose any one of these cool gifts and we’re pretty sure you’ll win the holidays. (And that’s really what Christmas is all about, right? Sorry, other sibs!)

Below, shop the best gifts for Dad or the other father figure in your life.

Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case All-Clad Bloomingdale's Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case All-Clad Is it a cliché? Maybe. Is barbecue delicious? Definitely. This stainless steel four-piece kit by beloved kitchen tool brand All-Clad is a great gift idea and exactly what a grill-master-in-the-making needs. Now, when are you coming over for filets? REGULARLY $144 $119.99 at Bloomingdale's

Men's Top Dog 7-Pack Combed Cotton Socks Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus Men's Top Dog 7-Pack Combed Cotton Socks Neiman Marcus Graphic socks are the new cufflinks for guys, if you didn’t know. Available in seven stylish sock options, these dog-themed ones will definitely make him want to flash a bit of ankle the next time he crosses his legs (just tell him no #manspreading). $95 at Neiman Marcus

Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses, 55mm Ray-Ban Bloomingdale's Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses, 55mm Ray-Ban What’s great about classic aviators? They’ve never gone out of style. Plus, they’ll remind him of Top Gun -- which means you can honor his aviation dreams while still getting him to push his style boundaries. $168 at Bloomingdale's

Waterproof Backpack Rains Nordstrom Waterproof Backpack Rains Whether he’s an urban adventurer, a nature lover or just a commuter who occasionally gets caught in bad weather, this backpack is cool, sleek and waterproof. Translation: His stuff will stay dry, and he’ll stay unfazed by the weather. $110 at Nordstrom

Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 39mm - A Special Edition Fitbit Macy's Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 39mm - A Special Edition Fitbit This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch doesn’t just track his workouts, keep his calendar and play music -- it’s also got Amazon Alexa built into the device to act as his virtual assistant. Which means he’ll be calling to schedule dinner and coffee dates more often. REGULARLY $230 $159.95 at Macy's

Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz Malin+Goetz Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz Nothing is more relaxing than this rich, earthy and delightfully smoky cannabis candle from Malin+Goetz. It’s THC-free but chock-full of good vibes. Also? It'll look good nearly anywhere in his house. $55 at Malin+Goetz

Aventus, 1/7 oz/50 ml Creed Nordstrom Aventus, 1/7 oz/50 ml Creed If he’s still wearing the same cologne he picked out for prom, treat him to an upgrade. This spicy, musky fragrance is a best-seller and one you won’t mind getting a whiff of as he passes by. $325 at Nordstrom

Genesis Sneakers Axel Arigato East Dane Genesis Sneakers Axel Arigato What's a more perfect gift than crisp white leather sneakers? Ones that also feature mesh panels and contrast stitching. There's not one dude -- including Pops -- who won't look cool in these. REGULARLY $265 $185.50 at East Dane

STAZ Men’s Grained Leather Business Bag in Ink Bally Bally STAZ Men’s Grained Leather Business Bag in Ink Bally His dad carried a briefcase. But these days, he needs to tote a laptop around. Enter the business bag, which fits that and more -- and looks sharp, too. $1,290 at Bally

Sweatshirt With Printed Design H&M H&M Sweatshirt With Printed Design H&M What would impress Dad even more than having his dear daughter or son tell him how fantastic he is? Having them say it in French -- and on a sweatshirt where everyone else can see it, too. REGULARLY $24.99 $12.99 at H&M

