Ah, Nordstrom.

The department store is a one-stop-shop for everything fashion and beauty, carrying an expansive range of brands, including high-end designers to affordable lines.

With so many choices though, what’s one to do when choosing the perfect gift for friends and family? To help you through the holiday season, ET Style has scoured through the store’s site to narrow down the best gifts that are sure to impress.

Highlights include the highly rated Zella leggings, a NARS lipstick set, Dyson hair dryer and a Barefoot Dreams throw.

Get started on holiday gift shopping by browsing our top picks from Nordstrom, ahead.

Zella Leggings

Nordstrom

With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this is the classic black legging she'll never want to take off.

Barefoot Dreams Throw

Nordstrom

A super-soft microfiber blanket that's essential for a cozy night in.

NARS Lipstick Set

Nordstrom

For the one who can never have too many lipsticks, this mini set features four shades inspired by Studio 54.

Something Navy Cardigan

Nordstrom

The classic cardigan is given a trendy spin in this slinky, longline design by blogger Arielle Charnas.

YSL Libre Perfume

Nordstrom

The newest fragrance from Yves Saint Laurent is a sultry balance of musk and floral. Plus, that bottle is too beautiful to pass up.

Dyson Hair Dryer

Nordstrom

Treat your loved one to the widely raved Dyson hair dryer that comes with multiple speed and heat settings, along with three attachments. It claims to provide fast drying time while smoothing the hair and increasing shine.

Natori Bra & Thong Set

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Pretty lingerie she can wear every day. This bra and thong from Natori have amazing reviews for comfortability and fit.

Reformation Top

Nordstrom

A favorite among fashion girls, a selection of Reformation pieces are available at the department store. We highly recommend a printed square-neck top that's easy to dress up and down.

Marc Fisher Shearling Boots

Nordstrom

Lug boots that are functional and stylish for the lady who lives in a city with real winter.

Bracha Initial Necklace

Nordstrom

This vintage-inspired pendant necklace has a special touch thanks to the initial pendant.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

