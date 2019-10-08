The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume & More!
Ah, Nordstrom.
The department store is a one-stop-shop for everything fashion and beauty, carrying an expansive range of brands, including high-end designers to affordable lines.
With so many choices though, what’s one to do when choosing the perfect gift for friends and family? To help you through the holiday season, ET Style has scoured through the store’s site to narrow down the best gifts that are sure to impress.
Highlights include the highly rated Zella leggings, a NARS lipstick set, Dyson hair dryer and a Barefoot Dreams throw.
Get started on holiday gift shopping by browsing our top picks from Nordstrom, ahead.
Zella Leggings
With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this is the classic black legging she'll never want to take off.
Shop: Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $59
Barefoot Dreams Throw
A super-soft microfiber blanket that's essential for a cozy night in.
Shop: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw, $147
NARS Lipstick Set
For the one who can never have too many lipsticks, this mini set features four shades inspired by Studio 54.
Shop: NARS Never Enough Mini Lipstick Set, $39
Something Navy Cardigan
The classic cardigan is given a trendy spin in this slinky, longline design by blogger Arielle Charnas.
Shop: Something Navy V-Neck Cardigan, $79
YSL Libre Perfume
The newest fragrance from Yves Saint Laurent is a sultry balance of musk and floral. Plus, that bottle is too beautiful to pass up.
Shop: Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray, $78
Dyson Hair Dryer
Treat your loved one to the widely raved Dyson hair dryer that comes with multiple speed and heat settings, along with three attachments. It claims to provide fast drying time while smoothing the hair and increasing shine.
Shop: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399
Natori Bra & Thong Set
Pretty lingerie she can wear every day. This bra and thong from Natori have amazing reviews for comfortability and fit.
Shop: Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $68
Shop: Natori Bliss Perfection Thong, $20
Reformation Top
A favorite among fashion girls, a selection of Reformation pieces are available at the department store. We highly recommend a printed square-neck top that's easy to dress up and down.
Shop: Reformation Kemmy Top, $128
Marc Fisher Shearling Boots
Lug boots that are functional and stylish for the lady who lives in a city with real winter.
Shop: Marc Fisher Izzie Shearling Lace-Up Boot, $250
Bracha Initial Necklace
This vintage-inspired pendant necklace has a special touch thanks to the initial pendant.
Shop: Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace, $52
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts
Kate Hudson Posts Selfie in New Colorful Underwear Set Created by Hollywood Stylists
Halloween Costumes 2019: Ideas Inspired by TV Shows & Movies -- 'Stranger Things,' 'Hustlers' & More!
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019: Shop Fashion & Beauty Items to Support the Cause