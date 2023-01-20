It’s that time of year again: The Super Bowl is less than a month away, and we've officially entered 2023 NFL Playoff season! We’re left with eight teams standing: the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Fransisco 49ers, and the Cincinnati Bengals. Your fantasy football team might be in shambles, but you’re still going to root for your favorite team throughout the finals leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

Whether you’re a Dallas die-hard or an Eagles enthusiast, every true football fan knows you have to show your unwavering support for the team — win or lose. And the ultimate fans believe their team will win, even if it isn't looking good out on the field. So while playoffs are happening this weekend, we've rounded up some of our favorite jerseys and merch for the remaining teams.

It doesn’t matter if you’re watching Rihanna's Halftime Show from the comfort of your recliner at home or chanting in the stadium while rocking your team's colors painted on your face, we've found NFL team merch you'll want either way. The pre-Super Bowl mayhem is stressful enough without trying to find the perfect fleece blanket or a comfy hoodie. So we sleuthed the web for some NFL gear for the teams playing in the Divisional Round this weekend.

Ahead, shop ET's favorite and unique NFL playoff gear that you can potentially wear all the way to your Super Bowl party on February 12.

Best San Francisco 49ers Merch

Rawlings 49ers Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler Amazon Rawlings 49ers Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler This San Francisco 49ers backpack cooler can hold up to 32 cans. Plus, it's about the same size as an average backpack. So you don't have to deal with carrying a bulky bag in the stadium parking lot. $50 Shop Now

Team Fan 49ers Fleece Hoodie Amazon Team Fan 49ers Fleece Hoodie Wear it on game day or pull it on the next time you're running errands on a chilly morning. You'll get plenty of use out of this cozy hoodie that shows your team spirit. $59 Shop Now

Best New York Giants Merch

Best Dallas Cowboys Merch

Best Buffalo Bills Merch

YouTheFan NFL 3D StadiumView Coaster Amazon YouTheFan NFL 3D StadiumView Coaster These 3D coasters of the Buffalo Bills Stadium are the perfect addition to any living room or den. We know any Bills fans would use this well after the NFL Playoffs have wrapped. $20 $14 Shop Now

Best Jacksonville Jaguars Merch

Best Cincinnati Bengals Merch

Best Kansas City Chiefs Merch

Pets First Dog Tee Amazon Pets First Dog Tee Does your furry friend watch all the football games with you? Then they're a fan too. Help them show their love of the game with this Kansas City dog shirt. $11 Shop Now

Best Philadelphia Eagles Merch

