The Best Jumpsuits and Rompers to Make Getting Dressed a Breeze This Spring: Shop Amazon, Lulus and More

By Lauren Gruber
jumpsuits
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Getting dressed every day is difficult enough as it is, but it only gets worse once it starts to get hot out. And as much as we love our go-to jeans and t-shirt, sometimes you want to wear something a little more put-together despite the spring and summer heat.

Enter the jumpsuit: a do-it-all one piece that makes getting ready a cinch. Whether you prefer the kind with pants (jumpsuit) or shorts (romper), there are so many styles to choose from for spring and summer at every price point.

If you're looking for something that can go from the office to after-work happy hours, Amazon's wrap option is just dressy enough. For a flirter look, we love this colorful babydoll style from Urban Outfitters. And if you're on the hunt for a more elevated style to wear to special events, Abercrombie's crepe jumpsuit is a classy alternative to your go-to dress.

No matter if you're looking for linen or cotton, a beach cover-up or a wedding guest outfit, we've found the best rompers and jumpsuits to shop at every size, silhouette and price. Below, shop our favorite styles from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People and more.

Girlfriend Collective Dewdrop Naomi Workout Dress
Dewdrop Naomi Workout Dress
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Dewdrop Naomi Workout Dress

The Girlfriend Collective Naomi Workout dress is a handy all-in-one outfit during workout or hiking days when you don't know what to wear but you definitely want to look cute.

$88$44
Urban Outfitters Shane Stripe Linen Jumpsuit
Urban Outfitters Shane Stripe Linen Jumpsuit
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Shane Stripe Linen Jumpsuit

A low-cut back, adjustable tie waist and elegant wide leg takes this linen-blend jumpsuit to the next level.

$79
Princess Polly Love Galore Romper
Princess Polly Love Galore Romper
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Love Galore Romper

Pair this TikTok-adored romper with cowboy boots for a sweet look.

$68
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit
Quince
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit

Made of 100% European linen, this jumpsuit has adjustable shoulder straps and a tie waist for the perfect fit.

$60
Kimchi Blue Ginnie Floral Romper
Kimchi Blue Ginnie Floral Romper
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Ginnie Floral Romper

This sweet and flirty babydoll-style romper is adorable over a swimsuit or dressed up with heels.

$69$41
Abercrombie and Fitch Strapless Premium Crepe Jumpsuit
Abercrombie and Fitch Strapless Premium Crepe Jumpsuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Strapless Premium Crepe Jumpsuit

This strapless jumpsuit is as stylish as it is comfortable.

$120$102
SHEIN Unity Dual Pocket Solid Overall Jumpsuit Without Tee
SHEIN Unity Dual Pocket Solid Overall Jumpsuit Without Tee
SHEIN
SHEIN Unity Dual Pocket Solid Overall Jumpsuit Without Tee

Wear your favorite tee or tank with this oversized overall jumpsuit from SHEIN. It's perfect to wear to the beach over your swimsuit too.

$18
ELAN Double Cotton Gauze Cover-Up Romper
ELAN Double Cotton Gauze Cover-Up Romper
Nordstrom
ELAN Double Cotton Gauze Cover-Up Romper

Rock the sheer dressing trend with this gauzy cotton romper, also available in black.

$68
Good American Fit For Success Jumpsuit
FIT FOR SUCCESS JUMPSUIT
Good American
Good American Fit For Success Jumpsuit

Getting dressed is a cinch when you have this Good American Fit for Success chic jumpsuit in your wardrobe.

$155
Dynamite Clothing Asher Blazer Romper
Dynamite Clothing Asher Blazer Romper
Dynamite Clothing
Dynamite Clothing Asher Blazer Romper

Feel put together in an instant when you step into this elegant blazer romper.

$90
Dickies Women's Short Sleeve Flex Coverall
Dickies Women's Short Sleeve Flex Coverall
Amazon
Dickies Women's Short Sleeve Flex Coverall

Throw on this retro coverall for a ridiculously easy outfit you can dress up or down.

$55
BP. Crochet Bodice Romper
BP. Crochet Bodice Romper
Nordstrom
BP. Crochet Bodice Romper

Made of 100% cotton, this breezy cotton romper was made for hot summer nights.

$59
The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit
The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit
Amazon
The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit

"I had high hopes for this jumpsuit and it did not disappoint!" praised one happy reviewer. "The material is thick and quality and the cut is super flattering. It is nice enough to wear to work yet cute enough to wear out!"

$60$42
Vitamin A Playa Linen Romper
Vitamin A Playa Linen Romper
Nordstrom
Vitamin A Playa Linen Romper

This light and airy linen romper can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion.

$148
Free People Livin' Lovely Jumpsuit
Free People Livin' Lovely Jumpsuit
Free People
Free People Livin' Lovely Jumpsuit

Ultra-billowy harem pants and a fitted bodice with strategic lace panels allow this jumpsuit to create and accentuate curves in a subtle way. 

$108
Hollister On-Or-Off The Shoulder Romper
Holliser On-Or-Off The Shoulder Romper
Hollister On-Or-Off The Shoulder Romper
Hollister On-Or-Off The Shoulder Romper

Feminine ruffles and a stretchy smocked bodice make this romper extra flattering.

$50
Lulus Thinking Out Loud Red Backless Jumpsuit
Lulus Thinking Out Loud Red Backless Jumpsuit
Lulus
Lulus Thinking Out Loud Red Backless Jumpsuit

Feel red-hot in this confident backless romper from Lulus.

$59

