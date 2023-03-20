The Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget: Shop Amazon, Revolve, Lulu's, Reformation and More
Spring is officially here, so if you have a spring wedding (or a few) on your 2023 calendar coming up, you'll want to start looking for your perfect outfit sooner rather than later.
To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest dresses to enjoy these sunnier days. From now on, we're breaking out of the winter blues by leaving behind deeper hues and heavy fabrics in favor of lighter, brighter shades and silhouettes. For colors, pastels are a natural choice as well as vibrant blues, pinks, reds and greens. While it might be predictable, there's also no better time to bust out floral patterns than for spring weddings. As far as fabrics are concerned, we're in favor of everything light and breezy for working up a sweat on the dance floor.
No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the 15 best wedding guest dresses for spring from best-selling retailers: Amazon, Lulu's, Revolve, Nordstrom, Windsor, Abercrombie and more. Below, shop our favorite picks for celebrating spring nuptials with budget options that will make you feel like a million bucks, ranging from under $50, under $100 and splurge-worthy selections over $100.
This simple black gown is an elegant choice for a wedding (or any elegant occasion) with its fishtail hem and strapless neckline.
This elegant midi dress is fantastic for formal weddings, but can also be styled down with the right accessories for a more casual occasion.
At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac
A lightweight pleated bustier midi dress that's perfect for both the warm spring days or cool evenings. Available in floral prints to solid colors, you'll be ready for any wedding or bridal event this spring.
A wedding guest dress you can never go wrong with. Available in 10 different colors, this formal gown is perfect for any evening occasion.
Norma Kamali's Diane gown is a cult favorite thanks to its draped fabric that's both comfortable and curve-accentuating.
This short-sleeved dress is available in 19 different colors, but we love this verdant green shade for spring.
"Fits beautifully and makes me look like a Greek goddess!" one happy reviewer praised this jersey maxi, which can easily be dressed up or down.
Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this dress is undeniably adorable for weddings.
This lightweight and comfy slip dress is a great option for weddings. With a leg-baring side slit and draping cowl neckline, the slip dress never fails to make you feel dressed up.
This juicy mango-colored dress features an elegant cowl neck and sultry slit.
Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.
Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.
Welcome in spring with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink.
This fiery red dress is ideal for black tie weddings with its sleek silhouette.
Made of organic cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, this poplin dress is a lovely choice for outdoor weddings.
