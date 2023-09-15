Getting dressed every day is difficult enough as it is, but it only gets worse when the cold days of fall roll around. And as much as we love our go-to jeans and long sleeves, sometimes you want to wear something a little more put-together despite the cooler temperatures.

Enter the jumpsuit: a do-it-all one piece that makes getting ready a cinch. Whether you prefer a snug long-sleeve design or an airy sleeveless style, there are so many options to choose from at every price point.

If you're looking for something that can go from the office to after-work happy hours, Amazon's puff-sleeve option is just dressy enough. For a sophisticated look, we love this blazer-inspired style from Lulus. And if you're on the hunt for a more elevated style to wear to special events, Abercrombie's crepe jumpsuit is a classy alternative to your go-to dress.

No matter if you're looking for dinner party attrire or a wedding guest outfit, we've found the best jumpsuits to shop at every size, silhouette and price. Below, shop our favorite styles from Amazon, Lulus, Free People, Abercrombie & Fitch and more.

BLENCOT Women's Jumpsuit Amazon BLENCOT Women's Jumpsuit In search for the perfect jumpsuit for a fall dinner party or a girls' night out? This long-sleeve jumpsuit effortlessly combines elegance with comfort. $67 $40 Shop Now

The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit Amazon The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit "I had high hopes for this jumpsuit and it did not disappoint!" praised one happy reviewer. "The material is thick and quality and the cut is super flattering. It is nice enough to wear to work yet cute enough to wear out!" $60 Shop Now

