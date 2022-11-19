The Best Keurig Black Friday 2022 Deals: Save Up to 50% On Coffee Makers and K-Cups
Black Friday is less than a week away, and the deals we've waited for all year are finally here. For coffee lovers, now is the best time to find deals on both Keurig coffee makers and coffee pods for your daily brews. Black Friday sales at Amazon, Macy's, and Best Buy have Keurig deals up to 50% off right now. With Thanksgiving and the busy holiday season around the corner, make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker on sale.
Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you can't go wrong with a Keurig coffee maker — especially since they're on sale now. Amazon's Black Friday 2022 sale is offering the Keurig K-Mini for 30% off. This Keurig coffee maker with over 58,000 5-star reviews is easy to use and also makes a great holiday gift that is sure to be appreciated.
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time you need a refill.
Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's reliable devices that make it simple to brew any coffee you like. The powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines delivers consistent results every time.
Ahead, upgrade your kitchen and get a head start on your gift shopping with all the best Black Friday deals on Keurig brewing systems and coffee.
The Strong Brew feature on this Keurig K-Select will take the coffee's strength and intensity to another level.
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of coffee before having to refill the water reservoir.
The Keurig K-Slim works great in small spaces and can brew up to 4 cups before needing to be refilled.
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker on your desk, so you can enjoy some fresh coffee all semester.
You can have your cake and eat it too with Keurig's K-Duo Essentials. You can use both K-Cups and ground coffee with this Keurig. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.
You won't need to go to Starbucks again once you have the Keurig K-Cafe. It has the capabilities to make lattes and cappuccinos and it comes with a dishwasher-safe milk frother.
Best Keurig Coffee Pod Deals
Find your festive with Starbucks Holiday Blend medium roast coffee pods. This limited-edition holiday delight brings the tastes of the season home with six 10-count K-Cup pod boxes.
A fun way to keep favorites on hand and to explore new flavors, this assortment from K-Cup includes enough variety to please any coffee lover.
