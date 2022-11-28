Cyber Monday is officially here with Keurig deals we've waited for all year. For coffee lovers, now is the best time to find deals on both Keurig coffee makers and coffee pods for your daily brews. Cyber Monday sales at Amazon, Macy's, and Best Buy have Keurig deals up to 50% off right now. With the busy holiday season around the corner, make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker on sale.

Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you can't go wrong with a Keurig coffee maker — especially since they're on sale now. Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 sale is offering the Keurig K-Mini for 30% off. This Keurig coffee maker with over 74,000 5-star reviews is easy to use and also makes a great holiday gift that is sure to be appreciated.

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's reliable devices that make it simple to brew any coffee you like. The powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines delivers consistent results every time.

Ahead, upgrade your kitchen and get a head start on your gift shopping with all the best Cyber Monday deals on Keurig brewing systems and coffee.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker Every recent graduate needs to stay caffeinated. The Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Makers allows recent grads to customize their brew. This programmable coffee maker can make your morning java as strong or as weak as you like. $200 $156 Buy Now

K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon K-Classic Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. $150 $77 Buy Now

K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more. $190 $120 Buy Now

