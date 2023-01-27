For most people, a hot cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning, or you simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen. Now is a great time to find deals on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. This week's sales at Amazon and Walmart have some of the best Keurig deals on a variety of models.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Mini for 20% off and Walmart has the light blue color for $73. Keurig's smallest coffee maker with over 62,000 5-star reviews is easy to use and saves you counter space. Make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker on sale.

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's reliable devices that make it simple to brew any coffee you like. The powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines delivers consistent results every time.

Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH needs, you can't go wrong with a Keurig coffee maker — especially since they're on sale now. Ahead, upgrade your kitchen in 2023 with all the best deals on Keurig brewing systems.

The Best Keurig Deals to Shop Now

K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon K-Classic Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. $150 $129 Shop Now

K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more. $190 $149 Shop Now

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother! $200 $145 Shop Now

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker The K-Supreme coffee maker is the first Keurig brewer to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. $170 $158 Shop Now

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

