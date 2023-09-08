Home

The Best Keurig Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 25% On Top-Rated Coffee Makers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Keurig Labor Day Deals
Keurig
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:16 PM PDT, September 8, 2023

Start your mornings with coffee from one of Keurig's single-serve brewers on sale at Amazon.

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are on sale. 

With Amazon's sale, now is a great time to score savings on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need a cup of iced coffee before working from home or heading off to class, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals currently available on Amazon.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, which is on sale right now along with the popular K-Elite and K-Supreme. These powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

If you’re a coffee lover, you won’t want to pass up these discounts on Keurig coffee makers — now up to 25% off. Ahead, get your mornings started right with the best Keurig deals available at Amazon now.

The Best Keurig Deals to Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $79

Shop Now

$100 $92

K-Mini Plus

Shop Now

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. 

$100 $90

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for 24% off. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $99

Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150 $110

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Duo Plus is the perfect small appliance for coffee lovers. The coffee brewer includes a 12-cup thermal carafe that keeps your hot coffee warm for up to 2 hours. 

$230 $181

Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190 $148

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: