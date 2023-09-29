Start your mornings with coffee from one of Keurig's single-serve brewers on sale at Amazon.
For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are on sale.
Today, Friday, September 29, marks National Coffee Day, which means now is a great time to celebrate and score savings on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need a cup of iced coffee before working from home or heading off to class, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals currently available on Amazon.
Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, which is on sale right now along with the popular K-Elite and K-Supreme. These powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.
If you’re a coffee lover, you won’t want to pass up these discounts on Keurig coffee makers — now up to 55% off. Ahead, celebrate National Coffee Day with the best Keurig deals available at Amazon now.
The Best Keurig Deals to Shop Now
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee with the popular K-Mini Plus.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir.
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for 32% off. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience.
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.
Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker
Keurig's K-Cafe SMART features WiFi enabled BrewID technology to recognize your specific K-Cup pod and customize brew settings.
