The Best Keurig Deals at Amazon to Shop Now: Save Up to 55% On Top-Rated Coffee Makers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Keurig Labor Day Deals
Keurig
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:10 AM PDT, September 29, 2023

Start your mornings with coffee from one of Keurig's single-serve brewers on sale at Amazon.

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are on sale. 

Today, Friday, September 29, marks National Coffee Day, which means now is a great time to celebrate and score savings on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need a cup of iced coffee before working from home or heading off to class, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals currently available on Amazon.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, which is on sale right now along with the popular K-Elite and K-Supreme. These powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

If you’re a coffee lover, you won’t want to pass up these discounts on Keurig coffee makers — now up to 55% off. Ahead, celebrate National Coffee Day with the best Keurig deals available at Amazon now.

The Best Keurig Deals to Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee with the popular K-Mini Plus. 

$110 $50

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. 

$100 $90

Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150 $100

Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190 $148

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for 32% off. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $89

Shop Now

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. 

$170 $137

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190 $144

Shop Now

Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker

Keurig's K-Cafe SMART features WiFi enabled BrewID technology to recognize your specific K-Cup pod and customize brew settings. 

$250 $217

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

