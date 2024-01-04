Home

The Best Keurig Deals at Amazon's Winter Sale: Save Up to 50% on Top-Rated Coffee Makers

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 1:15 PM PST, January 4, 2024

With the New Year underway, the coffee maker deals are pouring in. Save up to 50% on Keurig models at Amazon right now.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

$100 $70 Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

$150 $80 Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$100 $81 Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

$130 $80 Amazon

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

$170 $132 Amazon

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are up to 50% off with Amazon's Winter Sale.

Shop the Amazon Keurig Deals

With the days feeling shorter now, you might find yourself in need of a little extra boost to get through the dwindling daylight hours. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on Keurig coffee makers in honor of the winter season to help you power through the cooler days ahead.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Compact coffee maker, which is half off now alongside discounts on the popular Keurig K-Mini and K-Elite. These small but mighty coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

Whether you're in need of a cup of joe before working from home or on the hunt for the perfect gift for a notorious coffee connoisseur, we've gathered all the best winter deals on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon. 

Best Keurig Deals at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $70

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150 $80

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. 

$100 $81

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $80

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. 

$170 $132

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Get 19% off the K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker now.

$100 $89

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190 $119

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother
Amazon

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother

Keurig's ultimate barista bar comes with a frother capable of preparing both hot and cold milk.

$140 $135

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190 $134

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

