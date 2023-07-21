Home

The Best Keurig Deals on Amazon Now: Save on Coffee Makers for the Back-to-School Season

By Lauren Gruber
Keurig Deals at Amazon
Keurig

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are on sale. 

With Amazon's back-to-school sale, now is a great time to score savings on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need a cup of iced coffee before heading off to class or working from home, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals on Amazon.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, which is on sale right now along with the popular K-Elite and K-Supreme. These powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

If you’re a coffee lover, you won’t want to pass up these Amazon discounts on Keurig coffee makers. Ahead, get your mornings started right with the best Keurig deals available at Amazon now.

The Best Keurig Deals to Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Maker

Whether it’s a cup of hot to start the day off or an iced to take an afternoon break, now you finally can have both with ease. This Keurig automatically adjusts brew temperature starting hotter to help extract full flavor, then cooling down so there’s less ice melt.

$130$115
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee with the popular K-Mini Plus. 

$110$79
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100$84
K-Classic Coffee Maker
K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon
K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150$110
Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Duo Plus is the perfect small appliance for coffee lovers. The coffee brewer includes a 12-cup thermal carafe that keeps your hot coffee warm for up to 2 hours. 

$230$195
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190$148
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

The K-Supreme coffee maker features Keurig's new MultiStream Technology to provide you with a flavorful single cup of coffee. 

$170$150
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190$145

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

