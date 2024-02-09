Home

The Best Keurig Deals to Shop from Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Top-Rated Coffee Makers

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 10:32 AM PST, February 9, 2024

With the winter season underway, coffee maker deals are pouring in. Save up to 40% on Keurig models at the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

$100 $60 Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

$110 $84 Amazon

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

$100 $80 Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$100 $80 Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

$130 $99 Amazon

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are up to 40% off at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale.

With the days feeling shorter now, you might find yourself in need of a little extra boost to get through the dwindling daylight hours. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on Keurig coffee makers in honor of Presidents' Day to help you power through the cooler days ahead.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Mini coffee maker, which is 40% off now alongside discounts on the popular K-Classic and K-Elite. These small but mighty coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

Whether you're in need of a cup of joe before working from home or on the hunt for the perfect gift for a notorious coffee connoisseur, we've gathered all the best Amazon deals on Keurig coffee makers. 

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Makers

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee with the popular K-Mini Plus. 

$110 $84

Shop Now

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Don't miss this Amazon deal and get 20% off the K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker now.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. 

$100 $80

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $99

Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150 $110

Shop Now

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day.

$90 $70

Shop Now

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. 

$170 $131

Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190 $149

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190 $150

Shop Now

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother! 

$190 $155

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

