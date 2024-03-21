Sales & Deals

The Best Kitchen Deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Save on Nespresso, Rubbermaid, Keurig and More

By Carolin Lehmann and Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:03 PM PDT, March 21, 2024

Spruce up your kitchen with cookware, cleaning tools and more.

If you're looking to cook at home more and eat out less, turn to Amazon to upgrade your kitchen and make it more efficient so you can meet your goals. There are kitchen deals available in all categories at Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale, happening now through March 25.

Creating an Instagram-worthy space in your kitchen and dining room is a snap with the help of Amazon. Right now, Amazon has thousands of deals on some of the best kitchen essentials to help you enhance your cooking skills and experiment with exciting new recipes that will win everyone's approval. From cookware to cleaning tools, your house (and your future self) will thank you for taking advantage of these Amazon deals.

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Bake a stunning Easter cake and clean up after with a robot vacuum that mops, thanks to the deals on kitchen essentials at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. We've found deals from brands like Nespresso, Rubbermaid, Keurig and more. Shop them below, but don't wait — again, this sale ends on March 25.

The Best Kitchenware Deals

Lodge 10.25-Inch Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet

Lodge 10.25-Inch Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet
Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet

Get 42% off the perfect kitchen tool for beginners, home cooks and chefs.

$34 $20

Shop Now

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags
Amazon

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags

Reduce waste with these reusable storage bags. This set comes with three bags in different sizes.

$43 $32

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Just add fresh water, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy freshly brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. 

$100 $81

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$50 $25

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Brew the perfect single-serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results.

$249 $188

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $39

Shop Now

2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top

2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top
Amazon

2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top

These stackable bins are so cute with their bamboo lids and DIY chalk label and can hold your produce, snacks and more kitchen staples.

$46 $37

With Coupon

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53 $33

With Coupon

Shop Now

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set
Amazon

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set

BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, these containers feature built-in filters to help extend the freshness of your produce. 

$27 $13

Shop Now

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack
Amazon

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Ditch the box and stack your cans and bottles using a neat method with this 2-tier beverage organizer.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Amazon

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer

Sometimes, getting the kitchen organized is as simple as adding a rack to a cabinet. This one will keep all your cans in order. 

$33 $23

Shop Now

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
Amazon

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

Add this expandable pot and lid organizer to your list of home organization tools.

$40 $29

Shop Now

Deals on Vacuums That Mop Your Kitchen 

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Designed with Matrix Clean, the AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop constantly passes over dirt and debris for full-home, deep-cleaning coverage.

$450 $300

Shop Now

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000 $599

Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6113) Ultimate Robot Mop

iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6113) Ultimate Robot Mop
Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6113) Ultimate Robot Mop

This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently.

$500 $300

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot

iRoboto's most popular Roomba j7 vacuum gets converted to a vacuum and mop solution with the simple switch of a bin. 

$600 $349

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Designed with iRobot's Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo j5+ pinpoints the dirtier areas of your home and automatically empties its vacuum bin on its own for up to 60 days.

$800 $694

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

