Shopping

The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving 2021 -- Oxo, Vitamix, Ninja and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving
Amazon, Williams Sonoma

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. And whether you're planning your first-ever holiday celebration at home or are gearing up for another year as the designated host of family dinners, one thing is for certain -- coordinating and cooking a Thanksgiving spread is a really tricky affair. 

From roasting the turkey just right and perfecting your homemade mashed potato recipe, to prepping the pie crust and ensuring there's plenty of space in the oven for that beloved casserole dish (which there never seems to be), the entire process can be pretty overwhelming -- especially when you throw a household of friends, family and guests in the mix.

Fortunately, there are a plethora of nifty kitchen gadgets and tools that can help to simplify your food-prepping process for Thanksgiving Day and beyond -- like an air fryer, meat thermometer, carving knife, cutting board, baking sheet, food processor and sauce pan, among so many other things.

Plus, with all of these essentials available at top brands like Amazon, Wayfair and Williams Sonoma, you'll have everything you need and more to perfect this year's Thanksgiving dinner -- and all at budget-friendly prices.

To help you determine which tools and appliances are truly must-haves (and potentially your next favorite cooking tool), the ET Style team has handpicked the best gadgets for kitchen use on Thanksgiving Day and beyond. Some of our favorite finds include the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Le Creuset's Round Dutch Oven, a pro swivel peeler, informational pastry mat, a classic rolling pin and the Mauviel Copper Tri-Ply Roasting Pan, among others.

Ahead, find the best Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets for hosting the perfect dinner and serving up the family-favorite dish this year. Plus, shop the most viral kitchen essentials on TikTok, along with Paris Hilton's adorable kitchen tools.

OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set
OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set
Amazon
OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set
If this is your first time hosting Thanksgiving, invest in a good kitchen utensils set, like this one from Oxo Good Grips. 
$105 AT AMAZON
Ninja Foodi® 10-in-1 8-quart XL
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 8-quart XL
Walmart
Ninja Foodi® 10-in-1 8-quart XL
If you've been considering an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker or dehydrator, the Ninja Foodi is your solution. This multicooker does so much, it'll pay for itself before Thanksgiving Day if you get it on sale now. 
$199$179
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Nordstrom
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
If you have a reason to get a blender, you have a really good reason to get a Vitamix. It does live up to the hype and it has the potential to make Thanksgiving prep easier. 
$349 AT NORDSTROM
Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Hand Blender
Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Hand Blender
Walmart
Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Hand Blender
An immersion blender can do a lot of the heavy-lifting for your Thanksgiving feast. This hand blender from Braun also lets you whisk and chop with a few extra attachments. 
$100$75
Nifty 3-Tier Oven Rack
Nifty 3-Tier Oven Rack
Amazon
Nifty 3-Tier Oven Rack
When prepping for a big holiday meal or dinner, the most difficult thing to manage might actually be your free counter space. Add some additional layers to counter with this 3-tier rack which can be used both in and out of the oven.
$15 AT AMAZON
Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin
Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin
Amazon
Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin
Roll up to Thanksgiving in style with this classic rolling pin -- now on sale at Amazon.
$13$10 AT AMAZON
Ardente Gourmet Stirrer
Ardente Gourmet Stirrer
Wayfair
Ardente Gourmet Stirrer
Perfecting your gravy and other sauces is no joke -- especially if you're on a time-crunch. Remove an added stress and invest in this bestselling gourmet food stirrer from Wayfair.
$60 AT WAYFAIR
Round Dutch Oven
Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Round Dutch Oven
Everyone needs a classic dutch oven on-hand in their kitchen. And this Caribbean-colored option from Le Creuset boasts hundreds of rave reviews.
STARTS AT $230 AT LE CREUSET
Emma Beaded Stoneware Gravy Boat
Emma Beaded Stoneware Gravy Boat
Pottery Barn
Emma Beaded Stoneware Gravy Boat
This might be less of a gadget and more of a tablescape essential for any fall dinner, but it's still a must-have for Thanksgiving and beyond.
$22 AT POTTERY BARN
Heritage Square Baking Dishes
Heritage Square Baking Dishes
Le Creuset
Heritage Square Baking Dishes
These bestselling dishes are perfect for cooking desserts and casseroles, marinating meats or even roasting vegetables.
$67$50 AT LE CREUSET
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro Tools Swivel Peeler
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro Tools Swivel Peeler
Bed Bath & Beyond
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro Tools Swivel Peeler
Whether you're dicing apples for a delicious fruit pie or you're peeling potatoes for that staple mashed potato dish, a good peeling tool is a must-have for any household on Thanksgiving.
$17 AT BED BATH & BEYOND
Tovolo Easy-to-Use Dripless Baster
Tovolo Easy-to-Use Dripless Baster
Amazon
Tovolo Easy-to-Use Dripless Baster
Evenly distribute liquids and oils on your favorite Thanksgiving dishes with this angle-tipped baster.
$11 $9 AT AMAZON
Mauviel Copper Tri-Ply Roasting Pan
Mauviel Copper Tri-Ply Roasting Pan
Williams Sonoma
Mauviel Copper Tri-Ply Roasting Pan
Made with an aluminum core and a copper exterior for heat conductivity, this roasting pan is as effective as it is completely beautiful -- and a gorgeous centerpiece addition for any fall tablescape.
$290 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
OXO Good Grips Silicone Pastry Mat
OXO Good Grips Silicone Pastry Mat
Amazon
OXO Good Grips Silicone Pastry Mat
Keep your pastries organized and clean cut with this pastry mat that boasts helpful, essential baking information.
$21 AT AMAZON
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Mixer
Wayfair
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer
The holy grail of kitchen appliances is on sale now at Wayfair for just $530. The KitchenAid Stand Mixer does all of the stirring and mixing work for you, and still manages to deliver incomparable results. Lighten the light this Thanksgiving with this essential appliance.
$530 AT WAYFAIR
ThermoPro TP17 Dual Probe Cooking Meat Thermometer
ThermoPro TP17 Dual Probe Cooking Meat Thermometer
Walmart
ThermoPro TP17 Dual Probe Cooking Meat Thermometer
An essential part of perfecting any Thanksgiving meal is ensuring that the meat is cooked just right. This ThermoPro thermometer will provide all of that security, and at an affordable price too.
$25 AT WALMART

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's Best Early Black Friday Sales to Shop Now

Take 56% Off This KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Shop Popular Attachments

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools

Drew Barrymore's New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

The Best Meal Delivery Kits to Try for Thanksgiving 2021

 