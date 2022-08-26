Shopping

The Best Labor Day Furniture and Home Sales 2022: Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Amazon and More

By Amy Lee‍
End-of-Summer Furniture Sales 2022
West Elm

Labor Day is almost here, and with it comes major furniture sales to close out the summer. From mattresses and wall art to indoor and patio furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that backyard redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands are offering furniture deals as much as 70% off. 

Major retailers like Pottery Barn, WalmartOverstock and more are starting their Labor Day sales early this year as inflation is top on shoppers' minds. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the best times of the year to shop for large furniture and home goods. Right now, everything from living room seating to coffee tables and patio furniture is marked down ahead of Labor Day weekend.

With such a wide range of decorative items, outdoor furniture, and staple furnishings for every room and every corner being offered, we've rounded up the best Labor Day 2022 furniture sales worth shopping now.

Score low prices on everything you need for your home with the best furniture and decor deals below. 

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now

Overstock

As summer winds down, Overstock's Labor Day Sale is overflowing with 70% off thousands of items and free shipping on everything. 

Pottery Barn

The home decor and furniture retailer is taking up to 40% off furniture, bedding, outdoor decor and more. 

Bentley Rounded Rectangle Wall Mirror
Bentley Rounded Rectangle Wall Mirror
Pottery Barn
Bentley Rounded Rectangle Wall Mirror

With a bent wood frame, this mid-century mirror can subtly upgrade the feel of any room. The subdued walnut finish is as soft as the frame is smooth.

$499$249

Apt2B

Apt2B is having one of their biggest sales of the year, offering 15% off sitewide. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with 20% off orders $2,999+, 25% off orders $3,999+, and 30% off orders $5,499+. 

Jonathan Adler

Shop Jonathan Adler's furniture sale selection and take an extra 30% off your purchase for savings up to 60%. Just use the code REFRESH30 to give any room a chic and glamorous spacelift.

Wayfair

From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, Wayfair's early Labor Day sale section is stocked with thousands of deals on patio furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 60% off.

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Enjoy cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. 

 

$220$136
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug
Bellino Striped Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug

Bring a breezy, coastal feel to your patio, deck, or entryway with a fade and water resistant indoor-outdoor rug.

$180$84

The Home Depot

Focus on your latest home improvement project and get early access to The Home Depot's Labor Day appliance savings. Save on every major appliance from dishwashers to refrigerators, washers and dryers. 

Ashley

Shop up to 40% off at Ashley’s Labor Day sale, with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more.

Serena and Lily

One great rug can really transform a room. Enjoy up to 30% off all rugs at Serena and Lily. 

Floyd

Floyd's Labor Day Sale takes 20% off sitewide and 25% off sectionals

Frontgate

Frontgate's entire selection of furniture is up to 50% off, including oversized seating and dining tables. The discount will automatically apply to your cart at checkout. 

Frontgate St. Kitts 3-pc. Loveseat Set in Weathered Teak
St. Kitts 3-pc. Loveseat Set in Weathered Teak
Frontgate
Frontgate St. Kitts 3-pc. Loveseat Set in Weathered Teak

The captivating teak set includes a sofa and two lounge chairs with broad sturdy arms. 

$7,397$5,997

Grandin Road

Grandin Road is slashing prices on indoor furniture, outdoor, and bedding with deals up to 70% off. Save on furniture and decor, so you can easily revamp your home's aesthetic. 

Allform

Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LDS20. The early Labor Day Sale is discounting all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals. 

Amazon

Amazon's early Labor Day deals have some of the best discounts including patio furniture, bedding, and home decor. 

Walsunny 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Walsunny 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
Walsunny 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This set includes a glass table and two comfortable rocking chairs with thick cushions for maximum comfort. 

$130$100

Macy's

Use the code ULTIMATE to take an extra 10-25% off Macy's furniture sale styles. 

Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan’s Labor Day sale event offers up to 40% off everything from decor and lighting to bedroom and living room furniture. 

Best Labor Day 2022 Patio Furniture Deals 

The Labor Day furniture sales feature can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture for those end-of-season barbecues or pool parties. To help you shop through all the best discounts, we've compiled some of the best patio furniture sales to update your outdoor space below.

Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table
Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table

Become the "hostess with the most-ess" this summer and entertain all of your favorite people in one place with this heavy-duty, wooden dining table.

$395$314
Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table
Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table
Wayfair
Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table

When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table. 

$815$376
Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella
Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella

Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions. 

$500$200
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Overstock
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair

Get stocked up on stylish patio furniture ahead of hosting season with these multicolored folding Adirondack Chairs.

$216$131
Giovanna Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat
Giovanna Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat
Overstock
Giovanna Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat

This outdoor loveseat has durable, water-resistant cushions so it's perfect to lounge in after a dip in the pool.

$712$516
Brayden Studio Metal Side Tables
Brayden Studio Metal Side Table
Wayfair
Brayden Studio Metal Side Tables

Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!

$317$200
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.

$250$194
SAFAVIEH Courtyard Judi Indoor/ Outdoor Patio Backyard Rug
SAFAVIEH Courtyard Judi Indoor/ Outdoor Patio Backyard Rug
Overstock
SAFAVIEH Courtyard Judi Indoor/ Outdoor Patio Backyard Rug

Designed for all weather, rugs will add an element of graphic texture to your outdoor space while lasting through any kind of conditions.

$118$36

