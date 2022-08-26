Labor Day is almost here, and with it comes major furniture sales to close out the summer. From mattresses and wall art to indoor and patio furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that backyard redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands are offering furniture deals as much as 70% off.

Major retailers like Pottery Barn, Walmart, Overstock and more are starting their Labor Day sales early this year as inflation is top on shoppers' minds. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the best times of the year to shop for large furniture and home goods. Right now, everything from living room seating to coffee tables and patio furniture is marked down ahead of Labor Day weekend.

With such a wide range of decorative items, outdoor furniture, and staple furnishings for every room and every corner being offered, we've rounded up the best Labor Day 2022 furniture sales worth shopping now.

Score low prices on everything you need for your home with the best furniture and decor deals below.

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now

As summer winds down, Overstock's Labor Day Sale is overflowing with 70% off thousands of items and free shipping on everything.

The home decor and furniture retailer is taking up to 40% off furniture, bedding, outdoor decor and more.

Apt2B is having one of their biggest sales of the year, offering 15% off sitewide. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with 20% off orders $2,999+, 25% off orders $3,999+, and 30% off orders $5,499+.

Shop Jonathan Adler's furniture sale selection and take an extra 30% off your purchase for savings up to 60%. Just use the code REFRESH30 to give any room a chic and glamorous spacelift.

From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, Wayfair's early Labor Day sale section is stocked with thousands of deals on patio furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 60% off.

Focus on your latest home improvement project and get early access to The Home Depot's Labor Day appliance savings. Save on every major appliance from dishwashers to refrigerators, washers and dryers.

Shop up to 40% off at Ashley’s Labor Day sale, with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more.

One great rug can really transform a room. Enjoy up to 30% off all rugs at Serena and Lily.

Floyd's Labor Day Sale takes 20% off sitewide and 25% off sectionals.

Frontgate's entire selection of furniture is up to 50% off, including oversized seating and dining tables. The discount will automatically apply to your cart at checkout.

Grandin Road is slashing prices on indoor furniture, outdoor, and bedding with deals up to 70% off. Save on furniture and decor, so you can easily revamp your home's aesthetic.

Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LDS20. The early Labor Day Sale is discounting all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals.

Amazon's early Labor Day deals have some of the best discounts including patio furniture, bedding, and home decor.

Use the code ULTIMATE to take an extra 10-25% off Macy's furniture sale styles.

Raymour & Flanigan’s Labor Day sale event offers up to 40% off everything from decor and lighting to bedroom and living room furniture.

Best Labor Day 2022 Patio Furniture Deals

The Labor Day furniture sales feature can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture for those end-of-season barbecues or pool parties. To help you shop through all the best discounts, we've compiled some of the best patio furniture sales to update your outdoor space below.

Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table Wayfair Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table. $815 $376 Buy Now

