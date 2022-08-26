The Best Labor Day Furniture and Home Sales 2022: Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Amazon and More
Labor Day is almost here, and with it comes major furniture sales to close out the summer. From mattresses and wall art to indoor and patio furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that backyard redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands are offering furniture deals as much as 70% off.
Major retailers like Pottery Barn, Walmart, Overstock and more are starting their Labor Day sales early this year as inflation is top on shoppers' minds. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the best times of the year to shop for large furniture and home goods. Right now, everything from living room seating to coffee tables and patio furniture is marked down ahead of Labor Day weekend.
With such a wide range of decorative items, outdoor furniture, and staple furnishings for every room and every corner being offered, we've rounded up the best Labor Day 2022 furniture sales worth shopping now.
Score low prices on everything you need for your home with the best furniture and decor deals below.
The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now
Overstock
As summer winds down, Overstock's Labor Day Sale is overflowing with 70% off thousands of items and free shipping on everything.
Pottery Barn
The home decor and furniture retailer is taking up to 40% off furniture, bedding, outdoor decor and more.
With a bent wood frame, this mid-century mirror can subtly upgrade the feel of any room. The subdued walnut finish is as soft as the frame is smooth.
Apt2B
Apt2B is having one of their biggest sales of the year, offering 15% off sitewide. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with 20% off orders $2,999+, 25% off orders $3,999+, and 30% off orders $5,499+.
Jonathan Adler
Shop Jonathan Adler's furniture sale selection and take an extra 30% off your purchase for savings up to 60%. Just use the code REFRESH30 to give any room a chic and glamorous spacelift.
Wayfair
From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, Wayfair's early Labor Day sale section is stocked with thousands of deals on patio furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 60% off.
Enjoy cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.
Bring a breezy, coastal feel to your patio, deck, or entryway with a fade and water resistant indoor-outdoor rug.
The Home Depot
Focus on your latest home improvement project and get early access to The Home Depot's Labor Day appliance savings. Save on every major appliance from dishwashers to refrigerators, washers and dryers.
Ashley
Shop up to 40% off at Ashley’s Labor Day sale, with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more.
Serena and Lily
One great rug can really transform a room. Enjoy up to 30% off all rugs at Serena and Lily.
Floyd
Floyd's Labor Day Sale takes 20% off sitewide and 25% off sectionals.
Frontgate
Frontgate's entire selection of furniture is up to 50% off, including oversized seating and dining tables. The discount will automatically apply to your cart at checkout.
The captivating teak set includes a sofa and two lounge chairs with broad sturdy arms.
Grandin Road
Grandin Road is slashing prices on indoor furniture, outdoor, and bedding with deals up to 70% off. Save on furniture and decor, so you can easily revamp your home's aesthetic.
Allform
Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code LDS20. The early Labor Day Sale is discounting all of Allform's custom couches and custom sectionals.
Amazon
Amazon's early Labor Day deals have some of the best discounts including patio furniture, bedding, and home decor.
This set includes a glass table and two comfortable rocking chairs with thick cushions for maximum comfort.
Macy's
Use the code ULTIMATE to take an extra 10-25% off Macy's furniture sale styles.
Raymour & Flanigan
Raymour & Flanigan’s Labor Day sale event offers up to 40% off everything from decor and lighting to bedroom and living room furniture.
Best Labor Day 2022 Patio Furniture Deals
The Labor Day furniture sales feature can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture for those end-of-season barbecues or pool parties. To help you shop through all the best discounts, we've compiled some of the best patio furniture sales to update your outdoor space below.
Become the "hostess with the most-ess" this summer and entertain all of your favorite people in one place with this heavy-duty, wooden dining table.
When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table.
Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions.
Get stocked up on stylish patio furniture ahead of hosting season with these multicolored folding Adirondack Chairs.
This outdoor loveseat has durable, water-resistant cushions so it's perfect to lounge in after a dip in the pool.
Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.
Designed for all weather, rugs will add an element of graphic texture to your outdoor space while lasting through any kind of conditions.
