Nothing celebrates Labor Day weekend quite like setting up the grill outside and enjoying one of the last BBQs of the season. Labor Day and the days leading up to holiday weekend is one of the best times to find quality grill deals from top brands like Weber, Cuisinart and Traeger. From wood pellet grills and smoker sets to classic propane grills and charcoal grills, we've found a variety of Labor Day grill sales worth shopping.

There are plenty of beautiful days left this year to enjoy those backyard barbecues and camping trips. If your perfect weekend includes grilling and chilling in the backyard, these you need one of these top-rated grills that you can buy on sale right now. Prepare delicious meals with the best grill deals from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more.

Labor Day is Monday, September 5, 2022. Regardless of whether you finished transforming your entire backyard this summer, you can upgrade your grill in time for the long weekend. Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on outdoor grills.

The Best Labor Day Grill Deals 2022

Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart BBQ Guys Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates. $1,299 $999 Buy Now

Weber Performer Charcoal Grill Wayfair Weber Performer Charcoal Grill The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid. $679 $579 Buy Now

Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill Walmart Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill With its 372 square feet, this grill will be the star of your Labor Day weekend. The cooking surface is large enough to grill 20 burgers and a 201-square-inch warming rack. With this grill, you can sear steaks, burgers, chicken, and more to restaurant-quality sear marks with the help of heavy-duty cast iron grates that retain heat exceptionally well. $124 $107 Buy Now

