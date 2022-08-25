The Best Labor Day Grill Sales for Fall Barbecues: Save on Weber, Traeger, Cuisinart and More
Nothing celebrates Labor Day weekend quite like setting up the grill outside and enjoying one of the last BBQs of the season. Labor Day and the days leading up to holiday weekend is one of the best times to find quality grill deals from top brands like Weber, Cuisinart and Traeger. From wood pellet grills and smoker sets to classic propane grills and charcoal grills, we've found a variety of Labor Day grill sales worth shopping.
There are plenty of beautiful days left this year to enjoy those backyard barbecues and camping trips. If your perfect weekend includes grilling and chilling in the backyard, these you need one of these top-rated grills that you can buy on sale right now. Prepare delicious meals with the best grill deals from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more.
Labor Day is Monday, September 5, 2022. Regardless of whether you finished transforming your entire backyard this summer, you can upgrade your grill in time for the long weekend. Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on outdoor grills.
The Best Labor Day Grill Deals 2022
Save $100 and enhance your outdoor cooking experience with the Traeger Pro 22. The Pro 22’s digital Pro Controller with advanced grilling logic will take your grilling game to new heights. Easily check your food’s temperature without opening the lid with the built-in, dual meat probes.
The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates.
BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and char-grill. Get wood-smoked flavors with this pellet grill.
With this small portable grill, you can grill on the go. NomadiQ grills are lightweight and portable and can be used anywhere for the weekend: camp, tailgate, RV, boat, and many more.
The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid.
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
With its 372 square feet, this grill will be the star of your Labor Day weekend. The cooking surface is large enough to grill 20 burgers and a 201-square-inch warming rack. With this grill, you can sear steaks, burgers, chicken, and more to restaurant-quality sear marks with the help of heavy-duty cast iron grates that retain heat exceptionally well.
This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hotdogs and burger will be done at the same time.
If you or someone in your family loves to grill during the evening or night, then this propane grill by Monument Grills was made for you. All the control knobs are backlit with blue LED lights, so you can still see the settings as you grill away.
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings and summer BBQs.
The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it. And you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save on this outdoor grill.
Wheel this wood pellet grill onto your patio and get to smoking and BBQing. This grill model also has a built-in drip tray and grease bucket to collect all the excess grease.
Store some of your grilling accessories on the side shelves. This outdoor grill also includes a warming rack, ashtray and two built-in stainless steel bottle openers.
You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Early Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Already Shop Now: Nectar, Saatva, Allswell and More
Ashley Labor Day Furniture Sale: Shop the Best Deals Up to 40% Off
The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals Worth Shopping Now
The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Patio and Garden Essentials
Samsung Labor Day Sale: Save on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save up to 40% on Patio Furniture
Amazon Is Having a Sale on Inflatable Pools Ahead of Labor Day 2022
The Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances
Upgrade Your Kitchen for Less with Appliance Deals at Best Buy