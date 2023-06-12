The Best Lego Sets On Sale at Amazon for Father's Day: Save On Star Wars, Marvel, and More
Father's Day is right around the corner and every year it seems harder to get Dad a gift. In recent years, Lego has begun producing a wide range of adult-friendly sets that actually make perfect presents for the dad who's young at heart. Ahead of Father's Day, Amazon just put a ton of Lego sets on sale that can still arrive in time for your dad's special day on Sunday.
Whether he is a self-identified AFOL or loves the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, Legos are a relaxing way for Dad to unwind after a long day. He can build his favorite TV show's iconic set or an architectural wonder that would look great on his desk or a shelf at home.
From The Mandalorian's helmet to a collectible Thanos glove straight out of The Avengers, we've found plenty of out-of-this-world Lego deals that will bring a smile to Dad's face this Father's Day. With options from the budget-friendly to splurge-worthy, there's lots to choose from at all price points.
Ahead, shop the best deals on Lego sets for adults from Amazon's Father's Day sale.
Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter.
Replicate in LEGO bricks all the details of Luke Skywalker’s Red Five Star Wars helmet, and display it on the integrated stand with a nameplate.
The golden Thanos glove captures forever the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.
Dom’s Dodge Charger race car is a replica model of the classic muscle car, inspired by the original 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Authentic features let fans recreate the thrill of driving the real car, with moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower.
This 4,049-piece LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster captures the scale and power of the Hulkbuster MK44 from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron. The model incorporates 3 light-up arc reactors, a fully jointed upper body and a spacious, opening cockpit.
Capture the architectural essence of New York City with this magnificent LEGO set that brings together iconic buildings in an inspirational skyline setting.
Build Joey and Chandler’s apartment as well as Monica and Rachel’s apartment, plus the adjoining hallway. Be sure to keep an eye out for iconic moments like the cheesecake falling on the floor, a cat attacking Ross on the balcony, and Joey with the turkey stuck on his head.
Recapture the drama of an iconic Star Wars: A New Hope scene with this Star Wars LEGO set for adults. Recreate the surface of the Death Star and the pursuit of Luke Skywalker’s X-wing by Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced fighter and 2 TIE fighters.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
RELATED CONTENT:
Therabody's Stress-Melting Massage Guns Are Up to $170 Off Right Now
Save 45% on Solo Stove's Fire Pit Backyard Bundles for Father's Day
The Best Amazon Father's Day Deals to Save on Gifts for Dad
Make His First Father's Day Special With the Best Gifts for New Dads
Make Dad the King of the Cookout with Walmart's Best Deals on Grills
19 Father's Day Gifts to Help Him Have a Hot Dad Summer
12 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use
Wayfair Father's Day Sale: Save Up to 30% on Grills and More
Nordstrom Rack Has Father's Day Gifts on Sale Starting at $15