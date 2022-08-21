Back-to-school time is here and you can score the best deals at Lenovo’s Back to School Sale. Whether that means in-person learning or a virtual classroom, having reliable laptops and tablets is a must for students. Fortunately, there are plenty of back-to-school deals to take advantage of at Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, happening now.

The laptops offered during the Lenovo Back to School Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also a great way to stream your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some are even powerful enough to handle the latest video games.

Shop All Lenovo Deals

The best part of the Lenovo Back to School sale is that the discounts get even better for students and teachers. Use the code BTS2022 to save an extra $25 off $500, $40 off $750, $60 off $1,000, and $100 off purchases over $1,500. By verifying your student status (or status as a parent of a student) with ID.me, you can also get an extra 10% off savings during this Lenovo sale.

Ahead, shop our top picks for must-have laptop, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo's Back to School Sale.

Lenovo 3i Chromebook Lenovo Lenovo 3i Chromebook Enjoy a quick, nimble system packed with more performance than ever thanks to the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Its battery lasts all day, so you can use it anywhere and navigate with its touchscreen, or use its privacy shutter after a video call for additional security. $420 $313 Buy Now

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 3 is a portable laptop that won’t weigh down a backpack. It works as both a tablet and a laptop, so you won’t have to shell out for two devices. Use Code IDEAOFFERS to save $105. $380 $230 Buy Now

Lenovo 14w Lenovo Lenovo 14w With this computer, especially if you install OneNote, OneDrive, and Office 365, everyone in your group project can work on the same documents at the same time. $354 $136 Buy Now

Lenovo Chromebook 5i Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook 5i The Lenovo Chromebook 5i features a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. It has a 720p webcam for virtual classes. $440 $350 Buy Now

ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 Just over a quarter of an inch thin (8.9 mm), and weighing less than three pounds, this tablet has a thin design and keyboard with a redesigned kickstand. Its 9.5-hour battery life makes it ideal for traveling and working on the go. $2,879 $949 Buy Now

Lenovo 530 Wireless Mouse Lenovo Lenovo 530 Wireless Mouse No matter where you are, you need a computer mouse you can rely on. With its nano USB receiver, this mouse provides cordless convenience with 2.4 GHz wireless technology. $20 $15 Buy Now

