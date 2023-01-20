If you're looking to replace your old laptop in 2023, then now is an ideal time to score some of the best laptop deals with January sales. Lenovo is currently slashing prices on laptops, tablets, and two-in-one convertibles. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work from home setup, preparing for a new job, or starting a new semester of school, you can save up to 75% on laptops at Lenovo.

The ThinkPad and Ideapad laptops offered during the Lenovo sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some are even powerful enough to handle the latest video games. Every order comes with free shipping, too.

With numerous laptop models to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top Lenovo deals to help you find the best device for your needs. Ahead, shop must-have laptop, tablets, and accessories at Lenovo.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 AMD Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 AMD Being so light and slim, the powerful ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (14'' AMD) gives you the freedom to work from anywhere and can run all day on a single charge. With its vast amounts of next-gen memory and storage, this business laptop breezes through any task. $3,009 $1,354 Shop Now

Lenovo 3i Chromebook Lenovo Lenovo 3i Chromebook Enjoy a quick, nimble system packed with more performance than ever thanks to the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Its battery lasts all day, so you can use it anywhere and navigate with its touchscreen, or use its privacy shutter after a video call for additional security. $440 $350 Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 For a two-in-one laptop, this model is more than half off with code TPW2CLEAR2023 and features a 12th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Take multitasking to the next level with better video collaboration and productivity. $3,579 $1,790 WITH CODE TPW2CLEAR2023 Shop Now

Legion 5 Gen 7 Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 Lenovo's gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen processors has a 15.6-inch display powered and RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. Enjoy 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass on Lenovo Legion devices. $2,200 $1,500 Shop Now

