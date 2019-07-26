There seems to be a holiday for everything nowadays, but National Lipstick Day is something we can totally get behind.

So it's only fair to add a new lippie or two to the collection (one can never have too many, right?). Fortunately, spending is a little easier thanks to the many brands offering exclusive discounts for the holiday.

Ahead, we've gathered the best lip products to buy right now, including a gorgeous Amal Clooney-inspired tube, an affordable drugstore favorite and a lip treatment to ensure any application is flawless, along with deals you can't miss.

Shop ET's lipstick selects below.

Nordstrom

You can now swipe on Amal Clooney's signature berry lip color, thanks to celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's new Hot Lips 2 Collection, which includes a shade named after and inspired by the chic lawyer. $37 at Nordstrom

Amazon

The iconic drugstore makeup line has collaborated with the Emmy-winning series for a collection of classic red lipsticks à la Rachel Brosnahan's beloved character. $19 at Amazon

MAC

This unique matte formula delivers a soft blur effect without drying out the lips. We suggest trying a bright pink for a romantic vibe. From July 27 to 29, MAC is offering different lipsticks each day for free with any online purchase of $25 or more. $19 at MAC

Milani

For National Lipstick Day, Milani is offering buy one get one 50% off on all lipsticks. Use the code: FREELIPS to score the highly rated Color Statement Lipstick in an array of hues. $6 at Milani

Sephora

Leave it to Rihanna to create an expansive lineup of bold, pigmented lipstick shades ranging from a timeless red to a sultry, statement violet. $18 at Sephora

Perricone MD

If you're seeking an everyday lippie with a sheer, natural color payoff, stock up on the subtle No Makeup Lipsticks from Perricone MD by taking advantage of its BOGO sale on July 29. Use the code: 2FORME. $30 at Perricone MD

Sephora

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath's new shimmer finishes of the creamy, high-shine BlitzTrance Lipstick are made for rocking on hot summer nights. $38 at Sephora

Sephora

The perfect combination of a nourishing lip oil, tint and gloss, this clean formula glides seamlessly and comfortably on the lips sans any sticky feeling for a soft, moisturized result with a hint of color. One of our editors has been swiping on the nude shade for three months straight! $30 at Sephora

Tatcha

Although Tatcha is known for skincare, the natural, Japanese beauty-inspired brand also carries lipsticks you shouldn't overlook. Aptly called the Silk Lipstick, its formula is lightweight without sacrificing pigment for a silky, matte finish (we especially love this brilliant vermillion red shade). From now through July 29, receive one mini lipstick with a $100 purchase, two for a $125 purchase and three if you spend $150.

Sephora

Hydrated, supple lips are crucial for flawless lipstick application. Bathe your pout with this lip treatment primer from Algenist. It contains botanical lip enhancers and micro-algae beads in collagen water that claim to fill out the lips, improve the definition and smooth out the surface. $35 at Sephora

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

