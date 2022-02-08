The Best Luggage for Spring Travel: Carry-Ons, Weekender Bags, Travel Backpacks and More
While spring isn’t here just yet, longer days and warmer weather are probably starting to cross your mind. If the urge to travel is slowly but surely defrosting as winter comes to a close, you might want to start planning that ultimate spring break vacation.
No matter where your dream destination is, one thing’s for sure: the right luggage will make all the difference in the journey. ET has a list of the best luggage to shop this spring, from protective laptop cases and practical backpacks to large and luxurious carry-ons. Need a new bag to toss everything in for a quick weekend getaway? The Beis Travel Tote will fit all your essentials and help you travel in style. Need a new go-to suitcase for every travel situation? Away Travel’s standard carry-on bag has plenty of packing space while still fitting in the overhead compartment.
And if you're a chronic overpacker, these compression clothing bags are a TikTok travel hack frequently found in travel influencers’ videos.
With everything going on in the hectic world of travel right now, harsh weather conditions, an ongoing pandemic and mass staffing shortages, having your luggage situation totally handled is a great way to help your travel process go that much smoother. Keep reading to check out the best luggage, backpacks, dopp kits and more to shop for spring travel.
Best Carry-On Suitcases
Best Travel Backpacks
Best Weekender Bags
Best Dopp Kits
