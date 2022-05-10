The Best Memorial Day Grill Sales to Shop This Year
Memorial Day Weekend is around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to start planning your outdoor grill situation. With brands like Char-Broil, Traeger, Weber, Dyna-Glo and so many others constantly stepping up the grilling game, it's easy to find the perfect grill for Memorial Day festivities to kick off summer just right. And, you don't have to pay full price on a top-rated model for grilling season.
We've scoured multiple retailers to find some early deals on grills ahead of Memorial Day, so you can save your money to upgrade your patio furniture or add on some grilling accessories.
Ahead, shop some of the best deals on top-rated outdoor grills, including wood pellet grills, gas grills and charcoal grills.
The Best Early Memorial Day Grill Deals to Shop Now
This Char-Broil propane gas grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner, which gives you ample space to grill up burgers, hotdogs and drumsticks this Memorial Day Weekend. The cart-style design also gives you a mini prep station.
Wheel this wood pellet grill onto your patio and get to smoking and BBQing. This grill model also has a built-in drip tray and grease bucket to collect all the excess grease.
Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal on charcoal grills ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your Memorial Day and summer BBQs.
Store some of your grilling accessories on the side shelves. This outdoor grill also includes a warming rack, ashtray and two built-in stainless steel bottle openers.
The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it. And you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save on this outdoor grill.
Nab the Blackstone 4-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer for a hundred dollars off, and treat yourself to an elevated cooking experience this grilling season. Or treat Dad to an early Father's Day gift before Memorial Day even begins.
This Traeger wood pellet grill and smoker is also a smart grill. Pair with your Alex or WiFIRE Smart Home, and you can control your Traeger grill from anywhere.
The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates.
The Tru-infrared tech on this Char-Broil gas grill keeps flare-ups at bay to deliver a more consistent sear. Plus, it helps your meat and other grilled goods stay juicier.
This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hotdogs and burger will be done at the same time on Memorial Day Weekend.
You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.
