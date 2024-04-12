If you’re a guy looking for a new signature scent for yourself or shopping for the perfect gift for someone else, you’ve come to the right place. There’s never been a better time to be in the market for a new fragrance; there are options for every style and taste, ranging from polished gent to earthy vibes. Cologne can be a daily sensorial indulgence or reserved for special occasions. It's up to you. Nothing triggers memories quite like scent, so be remembered well.

While you can wear any style you choose, men’s fragrances tend to be heavier on woody, green notes; patchouli; leather; and even notes of whiskey or rum. We searched high and low (price ranges, that is) to find the best colognes for spring 2024. Fragrance can be transportive — shake off the winter season with a bright new scent and you’ll be mentally halfway to Margaritaville in no time.

Scroll down to see some highly rated newcomers and old favorites from Le Labo, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Bond No. 9 New York and more that elevate your scent game.

Grand Soir Eau de Parfum Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir Eau de Parfum Maison Francis Kurkdjian is one of the hottest perfume houses right now, with celebrities and fragrance aficionados flocking to buy a signature scent. For a special guy, try Grand Soir, a heady mix of amber, benzoin, tonka bean and complex notes. $240 and up Shop Now

Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum is inspired by the American West. One whiff transports you to a desert campfire somewhere wild and untraveled. It has notes of smoke, leather, and amber. One reviewer says he loves it so much that he wants to be buried with it. $99 and up Shop Now

Brooklyn Eau de Parfum Bond No.9 Brooklyn Eau de Parfum If you’re looking for a Lamborghini of cologne, try a unisex fragrance from Bond No. 9 New York -- like Brooklyn. Even the bottle is a piece of art. Inside is a unique leather, cedar and juniper scent that will attract attention in the best possible way. $360 Shop Now

Mahogany Teakwood Cologne Bath & Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Cologne Beloved Bath & Body Works has come for your man with an updated men’s line that includes gems like Mahogany Teakwood. For a more budget-friendly option, try one of the brand's men’s body sprays starting at just $10 for a mini. $50 Shop Now

Men's Solid Cologne - Bourbon Duke Cannon Men's Solid Cologne - Bourbon Great for traveling or tossing in a briefcase, Duke Cannon’s solid scents also are perfect for cologne-curious guys who prefer to dab rather than spritz. Made with natural and organic ingredients, this bourbon-inspired solid cologne has a woodsy, oak-barrel scent. $25 Shop Now

Muelhens Eau de Cologne 4711 Muelhens Eau de Cologne A German scent created in 1792, the gorgeous option houses a fruity floral splash with base notes of sandalwood for any guy looking to smell fresh but not overly perfumed. Perfect for every day. $28 $26 Shop Now