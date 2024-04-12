Beauty & Wellness

The Best Men's Colognes for Spring 2024: Shop Scents for Every Type of Guy

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Getty Images/ Thomas Barwick
By Erica Radol
Published: 11:45 AM PDT, April 12, 2024

If you’re a guy looking for a new signature scent for yourself or shopping for the perfect gift for someone else, you’ve come to the right place. There’s never been a better time to be in the market for a new fragrance; there are options for every style and taste, ranging from polished gent to earthy vibes. Cologne can be a daily sensorial indulgence or reserved for special occasions. It's up to you. Nothing triggers memories quite like scent, so be remembered well. 

While you can wear any style you choose, men’s fragrances tend to be heavier on woody, green notes; patchouli; leather; and even notes of whiskey or rum. We searched high and low (price ranges, that is) to find the best colognes for spring 2024. Fragrance can be transportive — shake off the winter season with a bright new scent and you’ll be mentally halfway to Margaritaville in no time.

Scroll down to see some highly rated newcomers and old favorites from Le Labo, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Bond No. 9 New York and more that elevate your scent game. 

Grand Soir Eau de Parfum

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Grand Soir Eau de Parfum

Maison Francis Kurkdjian is one of the hottest perfume houses right now, with celebrities and fragrance aficionados flocking to buy a signature scent. For a special guy, try Grand Soir, a heady mix of amber, benzoin, tonka bean and complex notes.

$240 and up

Shop Now

Menace Eau de Parfum

Henry Rose

Menace Eau de Parfum

Lime, musk, cypress and patchouli combine in this clean, comforting scent. A new masculine-leaning fragrance from Michelle Pfeiffer's Henry Rose brand.

Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo

Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum is inspired by the American West. One whiff transports you to a desert campfire somewhere wild and untraveled. It has notes of smoke, leather, and amber. One reviewer says he loves it so much that he wants to be buried with it.

$99 and up

Shop Now

Sauvage Eau de Parfum

Dior

Sauvage Eau de Parfum

This highly rated Dior men's scent has notes of bergamot and vanilla with a heady amber base. Reviewers say it's a real head-turner bound to get compliments.

Light Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

Dolce&Gabbana

Light Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

This top-rated aquatic scent by Dolce & Gabbana is beloved by men and the women who gift it to them. Reviews say it’s clean and not overpowering.

$65 and up

Shop Now

01 "Taunt" Eau de Parfum

DedCool

01 "Taunt" Eau de Parfum

This clean, genderless scent is heavy on amber, woody notes and vanilla, but if you buy it for your guy, you will definitely be spritzing it on yourself too.

Brooklyn Eau de Parfum

Bond No.9

Brooklyn Eau de Parfum

If you’re looking for a Lamborghini of cologne, try a unisex fragrance from Bond No. 9 New York -- like Brooklyn. Even the bottle is a piece of art. Inside is a unique leather, cedar and juniper scent that will attract attention in the best possible way.

Mahogany Teakwood Cologne

Bath & Body Works

Mahogany Teakwood Cologne

Beloved Bath & Body Works has come for your man with an updated men’s line that includes gems like Mahogany Teakwood. For a more budget-friendly option, try one of the brand's men’s body sprays starting at just $10 for a mini.

Men's Solid Cologne - Bourbon

Duke Cannon

Men's Solid Cologne - Bourbon

Great for traveling or tossing in a briefcase, Duke Cannon’s solid scents also are perfect for cologne-curious guys who prefer to dab rather than spritz. Made with natural and organic ingredients, this bourbon-inspired solid cologne has a woodsy, oak-barrel scent. 

Muelhens Eau de Cologne

4711

Muelhens Eau de Cologne

A German scent created in 1792, the gorgeous option houses a fruity floral splash with base notes of sandalwood for any guy looking to smell fresh but not overly perfumed. Perfect for every day.

$28 $26

Shop Now

