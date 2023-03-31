Nothing celebrates the spring season quite like setting up the grill outside and enjoying the first BBQs of the season. Right now is one of the best times to find quality grill deals from top brands like Weber, Cuisinart and Traeger. From wood pellet grills and smoker sets to classic propane grills and charcoal grills and even electric grills, we've found a variety outdoor grill deals worth shopping.

There'll be plenty of beautiful days this spring to enjoy those backyard barbecues and camping trips. If your perfect weekend includes grilling and chilling in the backyard, you need one of these top-rated grills that you can buy on sale right now. Prepare delicious meals with the best grill deals from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more.

Regardless of whether you finished transforming your entire backyard this spring, you can upgrade your grill in time for warmer days still to come. Ahead, shop the best deals on outdoor grills.

The Best Outdoor Grill Deals

Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart BBQ Guys Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates. $999 $699 Shop Now

Weber Performer Charcoal Grill Wayfair Weber Performer Charcoal Grill The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid. $649 $549 Shop Now

Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill Walmart Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill With its 372 square feet, this grill will be the star of all your BBQs. The cooking surface is large enough to grill 20 burgers and has a 201-square-inch warming rack. With this grill, you can sear steaks, burgers, chicken, and more to restaurant-quality sear marks with the help of heavy-duty cast iron grates that retain heat exceptionally well. $107 $96 Shop Now

