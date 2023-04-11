Shopping

The Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Spring Barbecues: Shop Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and More

By Wesley Horvath
Weber

Nothing celebrates the spring season quite like setting up the grill outside and enjoying the first BBQs of the season. Right now is one of the best times to find quality grill deals from top brands like Weber, Cuisinart and Char-Broil. From wood pellet grills and smoker sets to classic propane grills, charcoal grills, and even electric grills, we've found various outdoor grill deals worth shopping for. 

There'll be plenty of beautiful days this spring to enjoy those backyard barbecues and camping trips. If your perfect weekend includes grilling and chilling in the backyard, you need one of these top-rated grills that you can buy on sale right now. Prepare delicious meals and test out new recipes with the best grill deals from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more. 

Regardless of whether you finished transforming your entire backyard this spring, you can upgrade your outdoor cooking space in time for warmer days still to come. Ahead, shop the best deals on outdoor grills.

The Best Outdoor Grill Deals 

Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings — happy hour, spring cookouts, summer BBQs and more. 

$131$119
American Gourmet by Char-Broil Offset Charcoal Smoker
American Gourmet by Char-Broil Offset Charcoal Smoker
Walmart
American Gourmet by Char-Broil Offset Charcoal Smoker

The American Gourmet by Char-Broil Offset Smoker can be used as a charcoal grill or offset smoker for all of your cooking needs. 

$249$140
Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill
Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill
Walmart
Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill

With its 372 square feet, this grill will be the star of all your BBQs. The cooking surface is large enough to grill 20 burgers and has a 201-square-inch warming rack. With this grill, you can sear steaks, burgers, chicken, and more to restaurant-quality sear marks with the help of heavy-duty cast iron grates that retain heat exceptionally well. 

$107$96
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal, just plug it in and get to cookin'.

$250$170
Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane 60,000 BTU Gas Grill
Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane 60000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet
Wayfair
Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane 60,000 BTU Gas Grill

If you or someone in your family loves to grill during the evening or night, then this propane grill by Monument Grills was made for you. All the control knobs are backlit with blue LED lights, so you can still see the settings as you grill away. 

$429$399
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.

$40$21
NOMADIQ Portable Propane Gas Grill
NOMADIQ Portable Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
NOMADIQ Portable Propane Gas Grill

With this small portable grill, you can grill on the go. NomadiQ grills are lightweight and portable and can be used anywhere for the weekend: camp, tailgate, RV, boat, and many more. 

$400$300
Dyna-Glo Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
Dyna-Glo Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
Wayfair
Dyna-Glo Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

Store some of your grilling accessories on the side shelves. This outdoor grill also includes a warming rack, ashtray and two built-in stainless steel bottle openers.

$380$280
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill
Wayfair
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill

The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid. 

$649$549
Weber Spirit 3-Burner Free Standing Gas Grill
Weber Spirit 3-Burner Free Standing Gas Grill
Wayfair
Weber Spirit 3-Burner Free Standing Gas Grill

This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hotdogs and burgers will be done at the same time. 

$669$569
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners
Amazon
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners

You can get a lot of grilling done this spring thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.

$480$431

