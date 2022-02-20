The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales from West Elm, Wayfair & More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because February is jam-packed with deals on great furniture and decor discounts to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Joss &Main, and Wayfair are all offering major furniture and decor discounts over the next few days.

This weekend, Presidents' Day furniture deals are everywhere you look, and they're better than ever from all the biggest retailers. In fact, there are so many sales this weekend that we've had to make a comprehensive list of where to go for all the best new furnishings. And the list is not short. If you've been waiting to buy big ticket items, like couches, sectionals, or desks, check out these sales below.

The Best President’s Day Furniture Sales To Shop Now

Wayfair: Enjoy up to 70% off furniture at Wayfair's biggest Presidents' Day Clearance yet. Score the most deals since Black Friday at super low prices.

Allform: Use code PREZDAY20 to get 20% off sitewide, so you can enjoy high-end seating solutions at an incredibly reasonable price for its Presidents' Day Sale.

West Elm: At 50% off overstock items, here's your sign to add a touch of luxury to your bedroom with European linen sheets or fluffy new bath linens. Shop mid-century-inspired furniture up to 70% off, including best-selling items like this Cooper Storage Coffee Table. Plus there is a whole section of ready-made furniture, ready to be shipped, all up to 50% off.

Overstock: Take 70% off any home item you can think of at Overstock's Presidents' Day Sale. Plus get free shipping through February 21.

Macy's: Over 60,000 items have been marked down 20-65% at their Clearance Sale, including discounts on bed frames, couches, dining sets and more.

Anthropologie: The always-stylish store is taking up to 30% off over a thousand pieces of furniture and decor, including so many scented candles.

Irving Bookcase Anthropologie Irving Bookcase Crafted in an unexpected shape using natural rattan, this circular bookcase becomes the focal point of any room. $798 $558 Buy Now

Ashley Homestore: Shop Ashley's Featured Deals now to save up to 20% on mattress bundles and save up to 35% on read-to-ship living rooms.

Burrow: Modern homeware retailer Burrow is offering up to $600 off seating, including sofas and sectionals. Just use code PREZ22.

Joss & Main: Take up to 50% off at Joss & Main on furniture and home décor.

Floyd: Save 15% site-wide with the code VOTEFLOYD.

Casper: Whether or not you’re in the market for a new mattress, you can still enjoy up to 50% off bedding and bed frames. Just use code PRESDAY22 at checkout.

FlexiSpot: The ergonomic office furniture company has $120 off deals on standing desks and other WFH solutions, so you can work comfortably, no matter where you are. Also this adjustable bed base loved by athletes in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games is currently $100 off.

Regardless of budget constraints, design concepts or the overall size of your place, right now is a great time to get a jumpstart and save big on your interior design dreams during the Presidents' Day sales. ET has compiled a list of great furniture on sale that you can shop right now.

Keep reading to check out more of the best furniture deals to shop this weekend.

Darcy Credenza Raymour & Flanigan Darcy Credenza In need of storage solutions but don't want to compromise your colorful style? Look no further than this credenza from Raymour & Flanigan. $870 $783 Buy Now

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Nike for Up to 50% Off Thousands of Styles for Presidents' Day

Gap Presidents' Day Sale: Get 50% Off Tees, Jeans and Sweats

All The Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day

Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale 2022: Save Hundreds on TVs and More

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales from West Elm, Wayfair & More

The Best Samsung Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to $250 on Galaxy S22

The 25 Best Deals from Amazon’s President’s Day Sale

The Best Presidents’ Day Appliance Sales Happening Right Now