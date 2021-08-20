Shopping

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires

By ETonline Staff
We'll be needing masks for a little bit longer. Mask mandates have returned across the U.S. as the number of COVID-19 cases start to rise again with the Delta variant -- and facial coverings are one of the easiest ways to ensure daily protection from COVID-19.

While vaccination campaigns are going strong to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now), demand for the best reusable face masks -- especially the best breathable face mask options -- is still strong, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings for unvaccinated people. PPE masks are usually made from breathable fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

And more people are opting to double-mask for extra protection. FYI: The CDC guidelines recommend washing your reusable face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off. 

One of the best ways to ensure you won't have to keep adjusting your face covering is to get one with a nose wire. That extra moveable piece can prevent your mask from shifting out of place, and ensure proper protection against COVID-19.

Nose wires can also help keep the shape of mask to enable smooth breathing, especially during activities like biking or running. It also prevents hot air from escaping around your nose, helping to prevent foggy glasses. 

Shop ET Style's picks of the best reusable face masks with nose wires below. 

Traveleisure Face Mask
TRAVLEISURE FACE MASKS
Amazon
Traveleisure Face Mask
A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has 2,000 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need.
$10 AT AMAZON
Draper James Chambray Face Mask
Draper James Face Mask
Draper James
Draper James Chambray Face Mask
This face mask is made from 100% cotton, making it both comfortable and breathable. This mask also has an adjustable nose wire and comes with one removable filter.
$3 AT DRAPER JAMES (REGULARLY $12)
Kenneth Cole Straw-Ready Face Masks for Kids 3-pack
Kenneth Cole STRAW-READY FACE MASK FOR KIDS - 3 PACK
Kenneth Cole
Kenneth Cole Straw-Ready Face Masks for Kids 3-pack
Kenneth Cole's straw-ready mask protects your kids while letting them stay hydrated. The mask itself has multiple layers of super-soft cotton treated for small particle filtration and have an antimicrobial finish to help block respiratory droplets. Bonus: These masks come with a metal straw and straw cleaner.   
$32 AT KENNETH COLE
NxTStop Travleisure 3-Layer Cotton Face Mask
Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 12.12.26 PM.png
NxTStop
NxTStop Travleisure 3-Layer Cotton Face Mask
This mask is soft and breathable while effectively holding the mask away from your mouth. 
$12
Gap Adult Face Mask
Gap Adult Face Masks
Gap
Gap Adult Face Mask
Masks are made with soft, lightweight cotton so you're covered comfortably.
$1 (REGULARLY $18)
Vida Protective Face Mask
Vida Protective Face Mask
Vida
Vida Protective Face Mask
This mask includes a filter pocket and one 99% filtration filter to block up to 99% of airborne particulates.
$10
Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Face Mask - 3 Pack
Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Face Mask
Los Angeles Apparel
Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Face Mask - 3 Pack
Two straps can be worn around the head and neck and tied and tightened to your preferred fit.
$30
Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
This unisex PPE mask comes in an assortment of stylish signature prints.
$28
Athleta Everyday Non Medical Face Masks - 5 Pack
Everyday Non Medical Face Masks Five Pack
Athleta
Athleta Everyday Non Medical Face Masks - 5 Pack
These masks include a lightweight outer layer and two inner layers of soft, breathable cotton. 
$25
Banana Republic Flyweight Face Mask - 3 Pack
Flyweight Face Mask 3-Pack
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Flyweight Face Mask - 3 Pack
Reviewers call this mask "super comfortable, breathable, adjustable. And a great price!" 
$20
Kitsbow Wake ProTech Reusable Face Mask
Kitsbow Wake ProTech Reusable Face Mask
Kitsbow
Kitsbow Wake ProTech Reusable Face Mask
Front line workers and veterans receive a 20% discount.
$30
Rendall Co. Ace Mask
Rendall Co. Ace Mask
Rendall Co.
Rendall Co. Ace Mask
Perfect for quick errands, the Ace combines a premium full-coverage mask with elastic loops to slip behind your ears.
$19
BAGGU Fabric Mask Set Loop
BAGGU Fabric Mask Set Loop
BAGGU
BAGGU Fabric Mask Set Loop
Made from quilter's cotton because its tight weave and thick thread are effective at blocking respiratory droplets while remaining breathable and comfortable to wear.
$32
Mask By Design Washable Face Mask
Washable Face Mask
Amazon
Mask By Design Washable Face Mask
These masks are super comfortable for everyday use. 
$10
PALE MALE BOX Fabric Face Masks - 3 Pack
PALE MALE BOX Fabric Face Masks
Amazon
PALE MALE BOX Fabric Face Masks - 3 Pack
These come in a variety of colors. 
$7

