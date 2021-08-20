The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires
We'll be needing masks for a little bit longer. Mask mandates have returned across the U.S. as the number of COVID-19 cases start to rise again with the Delta variant -- and facial coverings are one of the easiest ways to ensure daily protection from COVID-19.
While vaccination campaigns are going strong to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now), demand for the best reusable face masks -- especially the best breathable face mask options -- is still strong, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings for unvaccinated people. PPE masks are usually made from breathable fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.
And more people are opting to double-mask for extra protection. FYI: The CDC guidelines recommend washing your reusable face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off.
One of the best ways to ensure you won't have to keep adjusting your face covering is to get one with a nose wire. That extra moveable piece can prevent your mask from shifting out of place, and ensure proper protection against COVID-19.
Nose wires can also help keep the shape of mask to enable smooth breathing, especially during activities like biking or running. It also prevents hot air from escaping around your nose, helping to prevent foggy glasses.
Shop ET Style's picks of the best reusable face masks with nose wires below.
