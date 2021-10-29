Shopping

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires - KN95, Cloth, and Disposable

By ETonline Staff
We got a short break from face coverings, but masks are again part of the daily uniform for most of us. As the number of COVID-19 cases start to rise again with the Delta variant, mask mandates have returned across the U.S. -- and face coverings are one of the easiest ways to ensure daily protection from COVID-19.

Most of us continue to practice social distancing and while vaccination campaigns are going strong to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now), rather than a disposable mask, demand for the best reusable face masks -- especially the best breathable face mask options -- is still high, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings for unvaccinated people. PPE masks are usually made from breathable fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for healthcare workers who are caring for the sick.

And more people are opting to double-mask for extra protection. FYI: The CDC guidelines recommend washing your reusable mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off to slow the spread of germs. 

One of the best ways to ensure you won't have to keep adjusting your face covering is to get one with a nose wire. That extra moveable piece can prevent your mask from shifting out of place, and ensure proper protection against COVID-19.

Nose wires can also help keep the shape of a reusable face mask to enable smooth breathing, especially during activities like biking or running. It also prevents hot air from escaping around your nose, helping to prevent foggy glasses. 

Shop ET Style's picks of the best reusable face masks with nose wires below. 

Evolvetogether Rio De Janeiro - 5 Black KN95 Masks
Evolvetogether
Evolvetogether Rio De Janeiro - 5 Black KN95 Masks
An upgrade version of the KN95 mask, this Rio De Janeiro face mask is made for large crowds, high pollution and more!
$15
Everyday Non Medical Face Masks Five Pack
Athleta
Athleta Everyday Non Medical Face Masks - 5 Pack
These masks include a lightweight outer layer and two inner layers of soft, breathable cotton. 
$25
Draper James Face Mask
Draper James
Draper James Chambray Face Mask
This washable face mask is made from 100% cotton, making it both comfortable and breathable. It also has an adjustable nose wire and comes with one removable filter.
$12$6 AT DRAPER JAMES
Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 12.12.26 PM.png
NxTStop
NxTStop Travleisure 3-Layer Cotton Face Mask
This mask is soft and breathable while effectively holding the mask away from your mouth. 
$9
PALE MALE BOX Fabric Face Masks
Amazon
PALE MALE BOX Fabric Face Masks - 3 Pack
These face masks come in a variety of colors. 
$7
Hanes Cotton Face Coverings - Set of 10
QVC
Hanes Cotton Face Coverings - Set of 10
Hanes is known for comfortable cotton underwear, so it's no surprise they make a great cloth face mask with a comfortable fit to protect you from dust and airborne particles. They have an adjustable nose bridge and if you're feeling creative, you can tie-dye these masks or dye them any color you like.
$7 AT QVC (REGULARLY $14)
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
This unisex PPE mask comes in an assortment of stylish signature prints.
$28
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask
The KN95 face masks are made with a 5-Ply Protective Layer to offer more protection than the standard 3-ply face mask.
$30$15
TRAVLEISURE FACE MASKS
Amazon
Traveleisure Face Mask
A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has 3,400 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need.
$10
Flyweight Face Mask 3-Pack
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Flyweight Face Mask - 3 Pack
Reviewers call this mask "super comfortable, breathable, adjustable. And a great price!" 
$20 (REGULARLY $25)
KN95 Face Mask Black
Amazon
KN95 Face Mask
Tired of the white KN95 face mask? If so, grab a 25-pack of black masks.
$18$7
Gap Adult Face Masks
Gap
Gap Adult Face Mask
This cloth mask from Gap is made with soft, lightweight natural fibers so you're covered comfortably.
$5 (REGULARLY $18)
OxGord Face Mask - 50 Disposable Ear-Loop Masks
Amazon
OxGord Face Mask - 50 Disposable Ear-Loop Masks
When in need, even the disposable face masks can be reused. At this price point, doesn't hurt to add a box to your cart.
$16
Kitsbow Wake ProTech Reusable Face Mask
Kitsbow
Kitsbow Wake ProTech Reusable Face Mask
Front line workers and veterans receive a 20% discount.
$30
Kenneth Cole Reaction Premium Cotton Face Mask for Adults - 3-Pack
Kenneth Cole Reaction
Premium Cotton Face Mask for Adults - 3-Pack
Kenneth Cole's mask has multiple layers of super-soft cotton treated for small particle filtration and have an antimicrobial finish to help block respiratory droplets. 
$36 AT KENNETH COLE
BAGGU Fabric Mask Set Loop
BAGGU
BAGGU Fabric Mask Set Loop
Made from quilter's cotton because its tight weave and thick thread are effective at blocking respiratory droplets while remaining breathable and comfortable to wear.
$32
Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Face Mask
Los Angeles Apparel
Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Face Mask - 3 Pack
Instead of an ear loop on each side, this cotton mask has two straps that can be worn around the head and neck and tied to tighten for your preferred fit.
$30
Washable Face Mask
Amazon
Mask By Design Washable Face Mask
These masks are super comfortable for everyday use. 
$10
Rendall Co. Ace Mask
Rendall Co.
Rendall Co. Ace Mask
Perfect for quick errands, the Ace combines a premium full-coverage mask with elastic ear loops.
$19
Vida Protective Face Mask
Vida
Vida Protective Face Mask
This cloth mask includes a filter pocket and one 99% filtration filter to block up to 99% of airborne particulates and has adjustable ear loops.
$10

