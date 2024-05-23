Shop
Amazon has seriously marked down robot vacuums to do the spring cleaning for you.

Vacuuming your home isn’t the most enjoyable task, which is why many people turn to robot vacuums to tidy up by operating nearly independently. With spring in full swing, the annual act of spring cleaning is taking centerstage and robot vacuums can significantly reduce the time you'll spend keeping your floors clean.

If you're looking for a new tool in your arsenal or are just ready to upgrade your cleaning appliances, the best robot vacuums are up to 50% off at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. From iRobot and Shark to Roborock and more, we've found robot vacuum deals from top-rated brands that will clean your home with close to no effort from you.

As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule, tried-and-true robot vacuums seamlessly navigate your home with mapping technology to speedily clean the floors. Whether your pet is notorious for shedding or your new hardwood floors attract dust, robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home.

Ahead, shop the best Amazon Memorial Day deals on robot vacuums to make spring cleaning a breeze this year.

Best Amazon Memorial Day Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.

$600 $300

Shop Now

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Save 42% on a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $350

Shop Now

roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock

roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock
Amazon

roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock

The roborock Q5+ is a super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold up to seven weeks of dirt before you have to clean out the dock.

$700 $360

Shop Now

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum

Standing at just 2.99 inches tall, the M210 Pro can easily access under furniture. With powerful suction, it effortlessly tackles debris, pet hair, and messes, reaching even the trickiest corners. 

$210 $100

Shop Now

Ropvacnic Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Ropvacnic Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Ropvacnic Robot Vacuum Cleaner

A No. 1 best seller on Amzon, the Ropvacnic robot vacuum has six cleaning modes to meet your needs.  It proficiently vacuums dust, pet hair, crumbs and various debris on multiple surfaces such as hardwood floors and low-pile carpets.

$140 $99

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

$600 $370

Shop Now

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station
Amazon

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

With the ability to switch from vacuuming to mopping, the Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum will keep the messes at bay.

$700 $401

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

$550 $434

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Designed with iRobot's Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo j5+ pinpoints the dirtier areas of your home and automatically empties its vacuum bin on its own for up to 60 days.

$800 $559

Shop Now

