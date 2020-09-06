The Best Running Shoes for Women

Have you found your sole mate yet? The right running shoes can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries, from blisters to fractures, that could keep you off the road for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. Check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

Shop ET Style’s best running shoes for women, below.

Cloud Swift On Bandier Cloud Swift On Truth: Some people’s feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh sock in these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the cushiony foam soles in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you’re running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement. $150 at Bandier

Cavu Running Shoe Hoka One One Amazon Cavu Running Shoe Hoka One One Countless Amazon reviewers praise this pair's super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. Just saying. Starting at $97.66 at Amazon

Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers Adidas Bloomingdale's Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers Adidas We can’t promise that you’ll set your new PR in this speed-friendly racing shoe. But with a spring embedded in the mid-sole, there’s a definite chance that you’ll look like a blur during your next sprint. $180 at Bloomingdale's

Women's Tree Dashers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers Allbirds These Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers are one of the most highly rated women's running shoes. They also come in 11 different colors and styles to fit everyone's personality. $125 at Allbirds

Ghost 13 Brooks Zappos Ghost 13 Brooks These comfortable and cushy Brooks Ghost 13 are a solid choice in running shoe. $129.95 at Zappos

Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes Nike Finish Line Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes Nike The lightweight soles of Nike’s latest drop are filled with tiny cushion-y beads that make even those last few miles of a long race feel like you’re running on bubbles. We're calling it: These will become your new favorite long-distance shoes. $180 at Finish Line

Cloud X On Zappos Cloud X On The On Cloud X mixes training and running into a light and comfortable running shoe. $139.99 at Zappos

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas Amazon Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 45% off at Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $70 $45.09 at Amazon

Epic React Flyknit 2 Nike Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Nike Enjoy smooth lightweight comfort and a bold look. REGULARLY $150 $105.97 at Nike

Swift Run Sneaker Adidas Nordstrom Swift Run Sneaker Adidas Whether you're running a marathon or running errands, the Adidas Swift Run Sneaker provides comfort, performance and style. REGULARLY $85 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Nike These Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running shoes have more perforations, a must for increased breathability while on your feet and running. REGULARLY $120 $79.87 at Nike

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

