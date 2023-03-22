Shopping

The Best Running Shoes for Women to Wear This Spring — lululemon Blissfeel 2, Hoka Clifton 9 and More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Running Shoes for Women In 2023
Getty

Spring has sprung which means it's a great time to give every part of your wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months. 

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all spring, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

The Best Running Shoes for Women

lululemon Blissfeel 2
lululemon Blissfeel 2
lululemon
lululemon Blissfeel 2

lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

$148
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka Clifton 9
Zappos
Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka's newest Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. 

$145
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe

Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 7. 

$65$45
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon-neutral shoe.

$140$100
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Amazon
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running trainer has perforations for increased breathability, whether you're a neutral runner or you like rough terrain.

$90 AND UP
Saucony Ride 15
Saucony Women's Ride 15 Running Shoe
Amazon
Saucony Ride 15

Saucony's new softer PWRRUN formula adds more cushioning with less weight for a supportive and lightweight fit.

$140$75
Hoka Arahi 6
Hoka Arahi 6
Zappos
Hoka Arahi 6

Take on spring runs with these bright Hoka Arahi 6 sneakers. 

$140
Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 Running Shoe
Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 Running Shoe
Amazon
Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 Running Shoe

For the best running shoe for flat feet, the Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 has soft cushioning for shock reduction and a carbon rubber outsole for durability.

$140$98
ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe
ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe
Amazon
ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe

The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe is designed with PureGel technology to provide lightweight cushioning and softer landings. 

$160
Saucony Guide 15
Saucony Guide 15
Amazon
Saucony Guide 15

With improved rebound and reduced weight, the Guide 15 is perfect for speed work, and the reformulated Pwrrun foam adds a softer, springier ride.

$140$95
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Tree Dashers
Allbirds
Allbirds Tree Dashers

The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.

$135
Brooks Glycerin 20
Brooks Glycerin 20
Amazon
Brooks Glycerin 20

Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model.

$160
Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes
Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes
Altra
Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes

If you're looking for a good trail running shoe, the Altra Lone Peak is the one trail runners stand by. It has cushioning to help position your heel and forefoot to encourage better alignment and a low impact landing. It also has enough room in the toe box for all your toes to splay, no matter what your foot type is. 

$140$112

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon

Nike Sneakers, Clothing and Workout Gear Are Up to 50% Off This Week

Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023

TikTok and Amazon Shoppers Alike Love These $25 Running Shorts

The Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring

Step Into Spring With Zappos' Sale: Save on Best-Selling Shoe Styles

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women to Shop This Spring

Save Up to 40% On Allbirds' Most-Loved Shoes for Spring

Save More Than 50% On adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes at Amazon

The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe This Spring