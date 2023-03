Spring has sprung which means it's a great time to give every part of your wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all spring, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

The Best Running Shoes for Women

lululemon Blissfeel 2 lululemon lululemon Blissfeel 2 lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement. $148 Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 9 Zappos Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka's newest Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. $145 Shop Now

Saucony Guide 15 Amazon Saucony Guide 15 With improved rebound and reduced weight, the Guide 15 is perfect for speed work, and the reformulated Pwrrun foam adds a softer, springier ride. $140 $95 Shop Now

Allbirds Tree Dashers Allbirds Allbirds Tree Dashers The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe. $135 Shop Now

Brooks Glycerin 20 Amazon Brooks Glycerin 20 Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model. $160 Shop Now

Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes Altra Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes If you're looking for a good trail running shoe, the Altra Lone Peak is the one trail runners stand by. It has cushioning to help position your heel and forefoot to encourage better alignment and a low impact landing. It also has enough room in the toe box for all your toes to splay, no matter what your foot type is. $140 $112 Shop Now

Sign up for more sneaker finds! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon

Nike Sneakers, Clothing and Workout Gear Are Up to 50% Off This Week

Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023

TikTok and Amazon Shoppers Alike Love These $25 Running Shorts

The Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring

Step Into Spring With Zappos' Sale: Save on Best-Selling Shoe Styles

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women to Shop This Spring

Save Up to 40% On Allbirds' Most-Loved Shoes for Spring

Save More Than 50% On adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes at Amazon

The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe This Spring