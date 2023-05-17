Summer is on its way here which means it's a great time to give every part of your wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all summer, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

The Best Running Shoes for Women

Saucony Guide 15 Amazon Saucony Guide 15 With improved rebound and reduced weight, the Guide 15 is perfect for speed work, and the reformulated Pwrrun foam adds a softer, springier ride. $140 $80 Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 9 Zappos Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka's newest Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. $145 Shop Now

lululemon Blissfeel 2 lululemon lululemon Blissfeel 2 lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement. $148 Shop Now

Allbirds Tree Dashers Allbirds Allbirds Tree Dashers The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe. $135 Shop Now

Brooks Glycerin 20 Amazon Brooks Glycerin 20 Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model. $160 Shop Now

Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes Altra Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes If you're looking for a good trail running shoe, the Altra Lone Peak is the one trail runners stand by. It has cushioning to help position your heel and forefoot to encourage better alignment and a low impact landing. It also has enough room in the toe box for all your toes to splay, no matter what your foot type is. $140 $112 Shop Now

