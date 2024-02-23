Enjoy all the savings at Sam's Club by snagging this deal on memberships before it ends tonight.
What if there was a magical store that had everything you need for less? At Sam’s Club, savings can be found all year round on everything from gas and groceries to home essentials and even clothing and electronics.
Shopping at the members-only warehouse store does require an annual fee, but one of the best Sam's Club deals happening right now is actually on the membership itself. For one last day today, February 23, an annual Sam's Club membership is 60% off for first-time members. That means you can become a Club member for the whole year for just $20 when you join now.
Sam's Club Membership
Save 60% on your first year of a Sam's Club membership to reap all the benefits and rewards. First-time members can join Sam's Club for just $20 until February 23.
Once you take advantage of these major membership savings at Sam's Club, it's time to start shopping the bulk-goods store. Members gain access to the warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on appliances and all kinds of great deals on top-rated tech.
Beyond shopping in bulk, a Sam’s Club membership has exclusive benefits that could save you even more money than you expected — including lower fuel prices. Take advantage of the best Sam's Club membership deal before it disappears at the end of day.
On top of this incredible deal, Sam's Club is offering $12,000 in savings for President's Day 2024 until Wednesday, February 28. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop to help you take full advantage of your new Sam's Club membership.
bObsweep Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
Save $500 and time on chores with the robot vacuum from bObsweep that can mop and vacuum.
Sealy Embody 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Presidents' Day Weekend is a prime time to save big on a new mattress, and Sam's Club membership savings make shopping even more budget-friendly.
Member's Mark 5-Piece Enamel Cast Iron Set
This highly rated ceramic cast iron cookware set is currently on sale and offered in five fun shades.
Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 14" FHD Laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Laptop features Full-HD IPS display, making it easy to watch and stream shows or videos with no distractions.
LG 28 Cu. Ft. Standard Depth Side by Side Refrigerator
Upgrade to a sleek new fridge from LG while saving over $500.
Marley Stain-Resistant Fabric Chair With Pullout Bed
If your guests tend to relax so much they want to stay the night, this chair complete with a pull-out bed is a perfect addition to your living room.
Member's Mark Pantry Storage Bins, Set of 3
Got spring cleaning on the brain? Help keep things tidy with these wrought iron and wood bins.
Titan Otamic 3D LE Zero Gravity Luxury Massage Chair
Indulge in a relaxing massage at home each night with the Titan Otamic 3D LE Zero Gravity Luxury Massage Chair that's currently discounted by $2,000.
Samsung 6.0 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer
If you're considering a washing machine upgrade, now's the time to do it. This Samsung 6.0 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer with FlexWash & Super Speed Wash is $500 off the regular price.
Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac
Vacuum, wash and steam with the press of a button when using Bissell's CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
RELATED CONTENT: