The Best Samsung 4th of July TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $3,200 On Top 4K and 8K TV Models

By Wesley Horvath
The next holiday weekend is right around the corner, and the sales are starting to heat up. If you've been wanting to give your living room a revamp with a new TV and save some money in the process, Samsung is offering steep discounts up to $3,000 off its range of 4K TVs, OLED TVs, and Neo QLED TVs.

Right now, the Samsung 4th of July TV deals are slashing prices on Samsung's top-rated models — including the cult-favorite Frame TV

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming this summer's lineup of new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat. 

From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for pro-level gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping below. These 4th of July TV deals make it more affordable than ever to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen.

The Best 4th of July Samsung 4K TV Deals

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,000$1,800
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. 

$2,600$1,600
Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $1,700. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$6,000$4,300
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$3,000$1,700
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
The Terrace 65" Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $3,000 on the Terrace. 

$13,000$10,000
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Save $500 and see your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.

$1,500$900

The Best 4th of July Samsung 8K TV Deals

Just last year, Samsung revamped its TV portfolio with the release of an updated Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. These TVs feature a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Experience out-of-this-world detail with Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $3,200 on the best 8K TVs

65" Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Samsung Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Save up to $2,000 and experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience. 

$5,000$4,000
65” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $3,200 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.

$3,500$1,700

