The Best Samsung TV Deals from the Black Friday in July Sale: Save Up to $3,700 On 4K and 8K TVs

By Wesley Horvath
Samsung Black Friday in July TV Sale
Samsung

Summer sales are coming in hot and shopping for a new TV just got a lot less expensive. Samsung kicked off its Black Friday in July sale, offering thousands off almost all of the brand's top-rated TVs. If you've been wanting to give your living room a revamp and save some money in the process, this Samsung TV sale is not one to miss.

Upgrading to a high-quality 4K and 8K TV, whether it be a QLED or OLED, no longer has to break the bank. Right now, the Samsung TV deals are slashing prices on best-selling televisions — including the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV

Shop Samsung TV Deals

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming this summer's lineup of new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat. 

From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for pro-level gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping below. These Black Friday-level deals make it more affordable than ever to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen.

The Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,000$1,700
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

$3,000$1,600
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. 

$2,600$1,600
Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $1,700. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$6,000$4,300
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
The Terrace 65" Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace. 

$13,000$10,000
75" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
55" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV
Samsung
75" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

The Partial Sun model is the more affordable version of the Terrace. Navigate The Terrace with just your voice through the remote control. The intuitive Smart TV features are powered by Tizen for a simplified, effortless viewing experience.

$6,500$5,000
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

See your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.

$1,500$1,400
85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen.

$4,800$3,800

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

Just last year, Samsung revamped its TV portfolio with the release of an updated Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. These TVs feature a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Experience out-of-this-world detail with Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $3,700 on the best 8K TVs

65” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $3,700 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.

$3,500$2,000
65" Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Samsung Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Save up to $2,000 and experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience. 

$5,000$4,000

