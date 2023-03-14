If you've been wanting to upgrade your living room setup, this weekend is a great time to buy a Samsung TV with huge deals that will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. Ahead of the Discover Samsung Event on March 20, you can score great deals on Samsung's range of spectacular 4K TVs. From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping.

Shop Samsung TV Deals

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming March Madness or new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

To make your shopping easier, we've found the best Samsung TV deals — including up to $2,300 in savings — so you can score a smart TV for less.

The Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

