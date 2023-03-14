The Best Samsung TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $2,300 On Top 4K Models
If you've been wanting to upgrade your living room setup, this weekend is a great time to buy a Samsung TV with huge deals that will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. Ahead of the Discover Samsung Event on March 20, you can score great deals on Samsung's range of spectacular 4K TVs. From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping.
TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming March Madness or new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.
To make your shopping easier, we've found the best Samsung TV deals — including up to $2,300 in savings — so you can score a smart TV for less.
The Best Samsung 4K TV Deals
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,300. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Thanks to the Quantom Dot color-matching processor, you can have next level movie-watching experience. The technology of this TV models also minimizes blurring, so you can focus on the crisp video quality without losing a second of detail.
