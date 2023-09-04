Home

The Best-Selling ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Is On Sale for Just $20 at Amazon Right Now

Chomchom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:35 PM PDT, September 4, 2023

The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is an effective tool for keeping hair at bay. Get 37% off at Amazon now.

As most pet owners know, dog and cat hair can be like glitter — clinging to every surface in your home and being an absolute nightmare to clean up. That's why it's helpful to have tools made for removing pet hair on hand anytime you need to tidy up your space.

When it comes to removing pet hair from furniture, it doesn't get any better than the ChomChom. If you've got a pet that sheds, the fan-favorite ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is currently on sale at Amazon for Labor Day. You can get 37% off the ChomChom — bringing the effective, reusable tool down to just $20.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Clean your furniture, clothes and carpets with the reusable ChomChom pet hair remover that is now 37% off.

$32 $20

Shop Now

The ChomChom is a handheld tool designed to glide over a hair-covered surface like a mini vacuum. It grabs onto and traps loose fur on furniture, rugs, clothes and more. Like an eco-friendly lint roller without the sticky tape, the ChomChom also removes lint and dander. 

At 7.5 inches wide, you can cover large areas fairly quickly. Near-constant shedding can be the one downside to owning a pet, so we recommend taking advantage of this Amazon Labor Day deal to get the ChomChom for way less. 

