To help you build a new skincare regimen in 2023 and protect your hair from the harsh winter season, Dermstore is offering one last chance to scoop up new year savings on must-have beauty products. Through January 31, the code EXTRA10 will give shoppers an extra 10% off skincare, haircare, and makeup that are already discounted by up to 50% at Dermstore. Whether you're looking to try new skincare products or refill your favorite go-to's, Dermstore's sale is a good place to start.

Shop the Dermstore Sale

The Dermstore sale includes over 400 products and beauty tools from must-have brands such as Olaplex, NuFace, Dr. Dennis Gross, Elizabeth Arden and many more. This sale is the perfect opportunity to finally splurge on that luxurious serum that's been in your cart forever, stock up on your holy grail products, or try all of Olaplex's cult-favorite offerings before fully committing to one hair treatment.

There are numerous last-minute beauty deals, but so little time to shop. That's why we went ahead and rounded up our favorite skincare, hair care, and makeup finds from the Dermstore sale.

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit Dermstore Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit Save on a maximum hair repair and maintenance routine for all hair types to rebuild broken bonds and protect from damage like breakage and split ends.Olaplex's treatment kit that includes four best sellers: No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. $62 $42 WITH CODE EXTRA10 Shop Now

ILIA Beauty Eye Set Dermstore ILIA Beauty Eye Set For an effortless full eye look, this set from Ilia includes Limitless Lash Mascara, Clean Line Liquid Liner, and Liquid Powder Eye Tint. $56 $38 WITH CODE EXTRA10 Shop Now

NuFACE Limited-Edition FIX Line Smoothing Regimen Dermstore NuFACE Limited-Edition FIX Line Smoothing Regimen Smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and visibly create the appearance of fuller lips on-the-go with the NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Device. The serum included conducts microcurrent to the skin at every level while helping to plump, hydrate and brighten. $159 $114 WITH CODE EXTRA10 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% On Avène Skincare Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

This Is the One Hair Product Billie Eilish Can’t Live Without

20 Best Winter Haircare Products of 2022 to Shop on Amazon

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

10 Emerging Beauty Brands You Need to Know About — Available on Amazon