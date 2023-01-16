Shopping

The Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals to Shop from Dermstore's Sale: Olaplex, NuFace, Ilia and More

By Lauren Gruber
To help you build a new skincare regimen in 2023 and protect your hair from the harsh winter season, Dermstore is offering one last chance to scoop up new year savings on must-have beauty products. Through January 31, the code EXTRA10 will give shoppers an extra 10% off skincare, haircare, and makeup that are already discounted by up to 50% at Dermstore. Whether you're looking to try new skincare products or refill your favorite go-to's, Dermstore's sale is a good place to start. 

Shop the Dermstore Sale

The Dermstore sale includes over 400 products and beauty tools from must-have brands such as Olaplex, NuFace, Dr. Dennis Gross, Elizabeth Arden and many more. This sale is the perfect opportunity to finally splurge on that luxurious serum that's been in your cart forever, stock up on your holy grail products, or try all of Olaplex's cult-favorite offerings before fully committing to one hair treatment

There are numerous last-minute beauty deals, but so little time to shop. That's why we went ahead and rounded up our favorite skincare, hair care, and makeup finds from the Dermstore sale

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
Dermstore
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit

Save on a maximum hair repair and maintenance routine for all hair types to rebuild broken bonds and protect from damage like breakage and split ends.Olaplex's treatment kit that includes four best sellers: No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. 

$62$42
WITH CODE EXTRA10
ILIA Beauty Eye Set
ILIA Beauty Eye Set
Dermstore
ILIA Beauty Eye Set

For an effortless full eye look, this set from Ilia includes Limitless Lash Mascara, Clean Line Liquid Liner, and Liquid Powder Eye Tint.

$56$38
WITH CODE EXTRA10
Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Acid + Retinol Brightening Solution
Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Acid + Retinol Brightening Solution
Dermstore
Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Acid + Retinol Brightening Solution

Powered by Retinol and Ferulic Acid, a plant-based antioxidant, the anti-aging, firming treatment aims to prevent and correct sun damage and dark spots. Licorice Root Extract restores luminosity to leave skin smoother, brighter and more refined.

$88$55
WITH CODE EXTRA10
Elizabeth Arden Twist and Lift Advanced Ceramide 90 Capsules Set
Elizabeth Arden Twist and Lift Advanced Ceramide 90 Capsules Set
Dermstore
Elizabeth Arden Twist and Lift Advanced Ceramide 90 Capsules Set

The anti-aging Twist and Lift skincare set from Elizabeth Arden includes 90-piece Advanced Ceramide Capsules, a daily essential for skin barrier repair and the foundation of youthful skin. This set also includes the Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream and Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Eye Cream. 

$160$108
WITH CODE EXTRA10
RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Set
RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Set
Dermstore
RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Set

This luxe, limited-edition RevitaLash set features the iconic brow-enhancing serum plus two free gifts—a full-size Hi-Def Brow Pencil and ultra-chic travel case.

$110$74
WITH CODE EXTRA10
NuFACE Limited-Edition FIX Line Smoothing Regimen
NuFACE Limited-Edition FIX Line Smoothing Regimen
Dermstore
NuFACE Limited-Edition FIX Line Smoothing Regimen

Smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and visibly create the appearance of fuller lips on-the-go with the NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Device. The serum included conducts microcurrent to the skin at every level while helping to plump, hydrate and brighten.

    $159$114
    WITH CODE EXTRA10
    FOREO LUNA fofo Facial Brush with Skin Analysis
    Foreo LUNA
    Dermstore
    FOREO LUNA fofo Facial Brush with Skin Analysis

    A personal face trainer at your fingertips, the LUNA fofo is the world’s first 2-in-1 smart little beauty coach and facial cleansing massager that analyzes the skin for a customized cleansing.

    $89$60
    WITH CODE EXTRA10

