The Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals to Shop from Dermstore's Sale: Olaplex, NuFace, Ilia and More
To help you build a new skincare regimen in 2023 and protect your hair from the harsh winter season, Dermstore is offering one last chance to scoop up new year savings on must-have beauty products. Through January 31, the code EXTRA10 will give shoppers an extra 10% off skincare, haircare, and makeup that are already discounted by up to 50% at Dermstore. Whether you're looking to try new skincare products or refill your favorite go-to's, Dermstore's sale is a good place to start.
The Dermstore sale includes over 400 products and beauty tools from must-have brands such as Olaplex, NuFace, Dr. Dennis Gross, Elizabeth Arden and many more. This sale is the perfect opportunity to finally splurge on that luxurious serum that's been in your cart forever, stock up on your holy grail products, or try all of Olaplex's cult-favorite offerings before fully committing to one hair treatment.
There are numerous last-minute beauty deals, but so little time to shop. That's why we went ahead and rounded up our favorite skincare, hair care, and makeup finds from the Dermstore sale.
Save on a maximum hair repair and maintenance routine for all hair types to rebuild broken bonds and protect from damage like breakage and split ends.Olaplex's treatment kit that includes four best sellers: No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
For an effortless full eye look, this set from Ilia includes Limitless Lash Mascara, Clean Line Liquid Liner, and Liquid Powder Eye Tint.
Powered by Retinol and Ferulic Acid, a plant-based antioxidant, the anti-aging, firming treatment aims to prevent and correct sun damage and dark spots. Licorice Root Extract restores luminosity to leave skin smoother, brighter and more refined.
The anti-aging Twist and Lift skincare set from Elizabeth Arden includes 90-piece Advanced Ceramide Capsules, a daily essential for skin barrier repair and the foundation of youthful skin. This set also includes the Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream and Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Eye Cream.
This luxe, limited-edition RevitaLash set features the iconic brow-enhancing serum plus two free gifts—a full-size Hi-Def Brow Pencil and ultra-chic travel case.
Smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and visibly create the appearance of fuller lips on-the-go with the NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Device. The serum included conducts microcurrent to the skin at every level while helping to plump, hydrate and brighten.
A personal face trainer at your fingertips, the LUNA fofo is the world’s first 2-in-1 smart little beauty coach and facial cleansing massager that analyzes the skin for a customized cleansing.
