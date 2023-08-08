Sales & Deals

The Sunscreen Drew Barrymore Once Selected as a Summer Fave Is Discounted by 20% at Dermstore Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
No packing list or daily skincare routine is complete without sunscreen. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Drew Barrymore turn to EltaMD facial sunscreens.

A favorite among dermatologists and celebs for being a sunscreen and moisturizer at the same time, EltaMD sunscreens are now on sale for 20% off during Dermstore's Anniversary Sale with code CHEERS.

Shop Dermstore's Anniversary Sale

To celebrate the company's birthday, Dermstore is offering incredible deals (and many come with a free gift) on multiple EltaMD sunscreens, including the cult-favorite UV Clear sunscreen. Barrymore added the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen to her Little Yellow Book last summer as a favorite beauty product of hers, which she also shared on Instagram. The anti-aging moisturizer that provides broad-spectrum sunscreen protection is currently 20% off, making now an excellent time to stock up on skincare that makes wearing SPF feel like less of a chore.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.

$41$33
WITH CODE CHEERS

Another EltaMD favorite is the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF, which goes on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted

EltaMD's tinted sunscreen calms and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to help give you a smooth, flawless-looking complexion.

$43$34
WITH CODE CHEERS

The anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price thanks to Dermstore's Anniversary Sale.

Below, shop more EltaMD deals from the Dermstore Anniversary Sale to save on best-selling sun care products that are formulated for every skin type. 

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Pump
EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Pump
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Pump

This full-body zinc oxide sunscreen provides all-around sun protection during outdoor and water activities. Perfect for swimmers, runners and golfers, UV Sport is water-resistant so it won’t rinse off in water or drip into your eyes and sting when you sweat.

$55$44
WITH CODE CHEERS
EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen - Tinted
EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen - Tinted
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen - Tinted

Get a light tint that blurs imperfections while protecting skin from the sun. 

$41$33
EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 - Tinted
EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 - Tinted
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 - Tinted

Formulated to help restore sun-damaged skin, this sunscreen works double-duty. It uses ginger root extract and saccharide isomerate to encourage a healthy complexion as it protects. 

$44$35
WITH CODE CHEERS
EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 40
EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 40
Dermstore
EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 40

Slathering on the sunscreen can take a lot of work but, thanks to EltaMD's sunscreen mist, all you have to do is spray.

$45$36
WITH CODE CHEERS
EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo
EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo
Dermstore
EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo

While EltaMD is best known for its sunscreen, its other skincare products are equally stellar. That includes the brand's Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo.

$58$46
EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask 50ml
EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask 50ml
Dermstore
EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask 50ml

Put on EltaMD's Skin Recovery Night Mask before bed to help hydrate skin, improve the skin's barrier and reduce redness. 

$51$41

