No packing list or daily skincare routine is complete without sunscreen. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Drew Barrymore turn to EltaMD facial sunscreens.

A favorite among dermatologists and celebs for being a sunscreen and moisturizer at the same time, EltaMD sunscreens are now on sale for 20% off during Dermstore's Anniversary Sale with code CHEERS.

Shop Dermstore's Anniversary Sale

To celebrate the company's birthday, Dermstore is offering incredible deals (and many come with a free gift) on multiple EltaMD sunscreens, including the cult-favorite UV Clear sunscreen. Barrymore added the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen to her Little Yellow Book last summer as a favorite beauty product of hers, which she also shared on Instagram. The anti-aging moisturizer that provides broad-spectrum sunscreen protection is currently 20% off, making now an excellent time to stock up on skincare that makes wearing SPF feel like less of a chore.

Another EltaMD favorite is the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF, which goes on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus.

The anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price thanks to Dermstore's Anniversary Sale.

Below, shop more EltaMD deals from the Dermstore Anniversary Sale to save on best-selling sun care products that are formulated for every skin type.

