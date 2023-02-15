Shopping

The Best Sneaker Deals for Women to Shop at Amazon Now: Adidas, New Balance, Reebok and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sneaker Deals at Amazon
Getty

Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must all year. With Presidents Day savings rolling out already, we're looking out for discounts on workout gear. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable footwear can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from Amazon. From new running shoes to help level up your workouts to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of Presidents Day discounts to take advantage of. 

Right now, you can find deals on the perfect pair of shoes and athletic sneakers from top brands including Adidas, Skechers, New Balance, and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with your favorite jeans or are looking for perfectly cushioned walking shoes, you’re practically guaranteed to find a pair of sneakers at Amazon that checks all of your boxes and is on sale.

Ahead, we've gathered the best Presidents Day sneaker deals at Amazon that are worth shopping. 

Best Amazon Presidents Day Sneaker Deals 2023

adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe

If you're looking for a stylish everyday sneaker that doubles as a running shoe, this is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. 

$75$53
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Grab a pair of Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers ahead of spring. 

$65$50
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

In case you're looking for a sneaker worthy of a Kardashian, the Adidas Cloudfoam sneaker features a memory foam sockliner to give you optimal comfort.

$70$40
Adidas Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Grand Court Sneaker

The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.

$65$39
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 12 different colors, to match anyone's personal style.

$65$53
Brooks Revel 5 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Brooks Revel 5 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon
Brooks Revel 5 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

If you're in the market for a new running sneaker, the Brooks Revel 5 is the perfect blend of street style and performance running. 

$100$70
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
Amazon
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new.

$40$21
New Balance Women's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker
New Balance Women's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance Women's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker

This classic New Balance style will never go out of style. The lightweight sneaker comes in 36 different colors to choose from. 

$80$70
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon-neutral shoe.

$140$100
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
Amazon
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe

The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking.

$65$38
PUMA Carina Sneaker
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Carina Sneaker

White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless lace up sneaker from Puma is a great addition to a winter wardrobe. 

$70$49
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$100$68
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.

$50$40

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Running Shoes for Women In 2023

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $50 Right Now

The 9 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors

The 30 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Shop Now

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Officially Back In Stock Now

Take an Extra 30% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Shoes and More

Shop The Best Leggings for Women to Wear for Any Activity

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

Save Up to 50% On lululemon's Workout Shoes — Blissfeel and Chargefeel

 