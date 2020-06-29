If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop.

We shopped this massive summer sale event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more.

The Amazon sale kicked off this week with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals up to 80% off on essential items and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, luggage, sandals, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's deal picks for both men and women, and keep checking back for more discounted price offers from Amazon's Summer Sale.

Step out in style with these lightweight leather sneakers, offered in a variety of color combos.

This ASCIS walking shoe is perfect for everyday wear both around town and during your exercise routine.

Chic skater vibes.

These running shoes have a stretchy knit upper that fits like a sock.

A great deal on the perfect city sneaker.

Take your workout style a notch with these brightly colored sneakers.

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney REGULARLY $230 Starting at $172.50

Sunrise and sunset embroidered sneakers are perfect for summer.

Fashion-forward canvas sneaker for everyday style.

A playful sneaker perfect for the summer.

Rainbow Wave Sneakers Soludos Amazon Rainbow Wave Sneakers Soludos REGULARLY $139 $104.25 at Amazon

The Amazon Summer Sale offers this sparkly take on a classic sneaker!

A sneaker for high intensity training. The outsole has a mixed grip pattern giving you solid traction.

A great deal on this wedge heel sneaker.

Women’s Caliber 440 Steve Madden Amazon Women’s Caliber 440 Steve Madden REGULARLY $91.95 $31.86 at Amazon

Run like the wind in these smooth sneakers at a great deal from Mizuno.

These running basics are on deep discount at the Amazon Big Style Sale in many sizes and colors right now.

A comfortable, flexible, soft and casual sneaker made in the leather capital of the world, León, Mexico.

KINOA Floral Sneaker Flexi Amazon KINOA Floral Sneaker Flexi $37.74 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The $10 T-Shirt Dress You Need From the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale Is Prime Day for Fashion: Shop the Big Style Sale

The Best Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shorts Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Underwear Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything You Need to Know

The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer